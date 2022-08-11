The First Tim Hortons Opened In India & The Menu Is Totally Different (PHOTOS)
Who's up for some chicken makhani ravioli?
Tim Hortons truly is the Canadian gift that keeps on giving! Timmies officially opened in India on August 11 with locations in New Delhi and Gurugram.
"We've officially opened our doors wide open for you!" Tim Hortons India tweeted out today.
\u201cWe've officially opened our doors wide open for you!\n\nVisit us at Select CITYWALK, Saket and DLF CyberHub, Gurugram and experience the Tim Hortons love & warmth!\n\n#TimHortonsIndia #TimHortons #Coffee #CoffeeLovers #DoubleDouble #Launch #OpeningSoon #DelhiNCR #Foodie\u201d— Tim Hortons India (@Tim Hortons India) 1660220325
London also got its first Tim Hortons this summer, and much like the United Kingdom, India has quite a different menu from the one we've got over here in Canada.
Tim Hortons India introduced four milkshake types: chocolate, banana caramel, strawberry and maple peach.
Maple peach Tims shake.Tim Hortons India
Their breakfast menu also has a few different items including a bagel with a grilled chicken patty, Peruvian avocado on toast and breakfast pancakes.
Peruvian avocado on toast.Tim Hortons India
While the brekky and beverage menu don't differ drastically when compared to Canada's menu, that's not at all the case when it comes to India's all-day menu.
Timmies in India offers up flatbreads, three types of melts, kebab and tikka wraps, chicken tikka croissants, pita bread with hummus, and wait for it...quiche! F*cking quiche.
The flavour train doesn't stop there. The menu in India also includes two types of ravioli. Mhm, pasta, baby!
Here are some of the most rad dishes you'd find if you ever find yourself at either of India's two Tim Hortons locations.
Chicken Pesto Flatbread
Chicken pesto flatbread.Tim Hortons India
Pita Bread with Hummus
Pita Bread with hummus.Tim Hortons India
Lamb Kebab Wrap
Lamb kebab wrap.Tim Hortons India
Chicken Makhani Ravioli Pasta
Chicken makhani ravioli pasta.Tim Hortons India
Chicken Tikka Croissant
Chicken tikka croissant.Tim Hortons India
Chicken & Pea Quiche
Chicken and pea quiche.Tim Hortons India
Crispy Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Bread
Crispy chicken sandwich on a brioche.Tim Hortons India
Chole Kulcha Flatbread
Chole kulcha flatbread.Tim Hortons India
Tim Hortons Sliders
Sliders (veg/egg/chicken).Tim Hortons India
