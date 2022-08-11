Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

The First Tim Hortons Opened In India & The Menu Is Totally Different (PHOTOS)

Who's up for some chicken makhani ravioli?

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Group of people drinking Tim Hortons beverages in India, Right: Tim Hortons India ravioli.

Tim Hortons India

Tim Hortons truly is the Canadian gift that keeps on giving! Timmies officially opened in India on August 11 with locations in New Delhi and Gurugram.

"We've officially opened our doors wide open for you!" Tim Hortons India tweeted out today.

London also got its first Tim Hortons this summer, and much like the United Kingdom, India has quite a different menu from the one we've got over here in Canada.

Tim Hortons India introduced four milkshake types: chocolate, banana caramel, strawberry and maple peach.

Maple peach Tims shake.

Their breakfast menu also has a few different items including a bagel with a grilled chicken patty, Peruvian avocado on toast and breakfast pancakes.

Peruvian avocado on toast.

While the brekky and beverage menu don't differ drastically when compared to Canada's menu, that's not at all the case when it comes to India's all-day menu.

Timmies in India offers up flatbreads, three types of melts, kebab and tikka wraps, chicken tikka croissants, pita bread with hummus, and wait for it...quiche! F*cking quiche.

The flavour train doesn't stop there. The menu in India also includes two types of ravioli. Mhm, pasta, baby!

Here are some of the most rad dishes you'd find if you ever find yourself at either of India's two Tim Hortons locations.

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

Chicken pesto flatbread.

Pita Bread with Hummus

Pita Bread with hummus.

Lamb Kebab Wrap

Lamb kebab wrap.


Chicken Makhani Ravioli Pasta

Chicken makhani ravioli pasta.

Chicken Tikka Croissant

Chicken tikka croissant.

Chicken & Pea Quiche

Chicken and pea quiche.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Bread

Crispy chicken sandwich on a brioche.

Chole Kulcha Flatbread

Chole kulcha flatbread.

Tim Hortons Sliders

Sliders (veg/egg/chicken).

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

