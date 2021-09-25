This Quebec Tofu Has Been Recalled Because It Could Make You Sick Or Even Kill You
If your diet contains vegan meat alternatives, like tofu, you may want to check your fridge due to a food recall in Quebec. Quebec company Unisoya is recalling fine herbs organic tofu due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) specified that the product being recalled is the 454-gram size with a best before date of October 4, 2021.
#CFIArecall Food Recall Warning (Listeria monocytogenes) – Unisoya brand Organic Tofu - Fine Herbs https://t.co/2ekLlHUy8B— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@Canadian Food Inspection Agency)1632538403.0
According to CFIA, you should be particularly vigilant because food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled.
No illnesses associated with the consumption of this product have been reported so far, but symptoms would include "vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness [and] in severe cases [...] people may die.," CFIA says.
CFIA has categorized this as a "Class 1" hazard, meaning "there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death."
If you have this product, the CFIA says you should throw it out immediately or return it to the store where you purchased it. If you think you became sick from eating it, call your doctor.
