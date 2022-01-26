Trending Topics

There's A Recall In Canada For 17 Sandwich Products Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Hamburgers, donairs, and subs are among the items recalled.

Associate Editor
Tea | Dreamstime

Another day, another food recall. Only days after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled certain smoothie products across the country, Health Canada has issued another food recall warning involving Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches due to possible Listeria contamination.

On January 25, HQ Fine Foods officially recalled certain sandwiches from both brands that have been sold nationwide.

The recall is currently under investigation by the CFIA, and Health Canada is warning the public to not consume these products, which include but are not limited to: the Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Super Donair; Double Double Bacon Cheeseburger; ¼ Pound Bacon & Mozza Burger; Mini Pizza Sub; and various Quality fast foods items, such as the Ham and Cheese Sandwich; Roast Beef and Cheese sandwich; and Spicy Beef Donair. The full list of recalled items can be found online.

While foods "contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled," Health Canada said they can still make you ill. The CFIA has yet to report any illness linked to the consumption of Quality or Hygaard products, however, symptoms associated with Listeria ingestion include "vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness," the agency says.

Health Canada said its investigation may lead to the recall of other products, in which case it will notify the public. The report also states that the CFIA is verifying that products currently under a recall order due to possible Listeria contamination are actively being removed from the marketplace.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

