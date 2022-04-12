Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

recall

The Kinder Chocolate Recall Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination Has Been Expanded

Check your Easter baskets!

Editorial Fellow
Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs.

Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs.

Ekaterina79 | Dreamstime

Check your Easter baskets! Following a recent recall of certain Kinder chocolates, even more Kinder products are being taken off the shelves due to possible salmonella contamination.

The first items to watch out for are Kinder Surprise, including themed ones for Frozen, Trolls, Miraculous, Natoons and The Smurfs.

Unfortunately, holiday-related treats are also on the recall list. If you've purchased any Egg Hunt Kits, be sure to check the UPC code on the back against Health Canada's list. Definitely not the gift you want to be giving this Easter!

Some batches of Kinder Mini Eggs and 7 Easter Treats Mix are also a no-go.

Those leftover Christmas chocolates might not be safe either. Kinder Advent Calendars and 7 Holiday Treats Mix have also been added to the list of potentially contaminated confections.

Health Canada is urging anyone who recently purchased affected Kinder chocolates to check if they have any recalled products in their homes. Those who do are encouraged to throw the chocolates away or to return them to the store where they bought them. Obviously, don't eat them, and call a doctor if you suspect you're experiencing symptoms of salmonella poisoning — including diarrhea, fever, vomiting or stomach cramps.

