The Montreal SPCA Is Hosting A Pay-What-You-Can Adoption Day This Month
Donate as much or as little as you're able to!
If you’ve been wanting a furry friend, now just might be the perfect time to welcome a new pet to the family. The Montreal SPCA is hosting a pay-what-you-can adoption event dubbed "Donate For Your Mate" day. Prospective adoptive animal parents can contribute as much or as little as they’re able.
With loads of animals up for adoption, including dogs, rabbits, birds and many other small animals, the Montreal SPCA is hoping to encourage the public to step up and provide a warm and loving home for its adorable animals, especially as the high season approaches — when the SPCA has an inflated number of animals up for adoption.
"To get them adopted more easily, the Montreal SPCA is waiving adoption fees this Monday. However, a voluntary contribution would be greatly appreciated to help us further our mission. No donation is too small!" the SPCA wrote on its Instagram page.
The event will take place on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the SPCA located on rue Jean-Talon O. Montrealers can access the space by car or by metro (Orange line, station Namur).
Despite your willingness to welcome a pet into your heart and home, the SPCA is also reminding eligible pet owners of the costs and time required to care for an animal. Adoption is long-term.
"Depending on its size, a dog can live for around 12 to 15 years and requires a lot of attention. Will you have the time – and the energy! – to take care of it every day?" the animal welfare organization asks on its website.
Get a summary of the event details below.
Montreal SPCA "Donate For Your Mate" Day
When: Monday, May 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 5215 rue Jean-Talon O., Montréal, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.