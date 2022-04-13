Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

covid-19 quebec

The Most Common BA.2 & Omicron Symptoms In Quebec Aren't The Ones You Might Expect

Fever and loss of taste and smell aren't the most frequent symptoms!

Associate Editor
Person getting tested for COVID-19.

Pojoslaw | Dreamstime

COVID-19 in Quebec is seeing a surge of cases with both the Omicron and BA.2 variants gaining traction. On April 13, Quebec Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau gave an update regarding the current epidemiological situation throughout the province, detailing common COVID-19 symptoms to be aware of.

While respiratory symptoms, fever and loss of taste and small have long been indicated as symptoms to look out for, Dr. Boileau has stated that these are no longer the most common symptoms with the newest variants.

Conférence de presse concernant l'évolution de la situation de la COVID-19 au Québec

"The symptoms we usually get, whether it's with Omicron or BA.2, are a sore throat and a scratchy voice. It's not necessarily having a high fever and then losing your sense of smell," Boileau said. "It is [COVID-19] not always going to manifest with a lot of symptoms, it can be as mild as an irritated voice and sore throat."

The Director of Public Health announced that there would be no new public health measures implemented throughout Quebec for the Easter holiday period. However, Dr. Boileau said that the public should be extra cautious during this time to best protect themselves and others.

"You have to be vigilant," Dr. Boileau said. "As soon as symptoms start, you should not be in contact with people."

If you do contract COVID-19, Dr. Boileau stated that you must isolate yourself for at least five days and minimize contact with others for 10 days — all while wearing a mask following the isolation period.

In addition to a sore throat and hoarse voice, Health Canada has indicated these are also symptoms to look out for.

  • Runny nose
  • Sneezing
  • New or worsening cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Temperature equal to or more than 38°C
  • Feeling feverish
  • Chills
  • Fatigue or weakness
  • Muscle or body aches
  • New loss of smell or taste
  • Headache
  • Abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting
  • Feeling very unwell

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

