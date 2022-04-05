Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

quebec mask mandate

The Quebec Mask Mandate Will Be Extended Through The Whole Month Of April

A bit longer than planned.

Senior Editor
Signs inside a Quebec store asking customers to wear a face covering.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The Quebec mask mandate will last longer than initially planned. While officials had said that face-covering rules would end in most places in mid-April, Interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau confirmed Tuesday that public health has officially recommended that the government maintain the mandate through April.

That means Quebecers will have to continue masking up in enclosed public spaces. Boileau said officials would continue to evaluate the necessity of the measure.

Officials have said that mask-wearing will be mandatory in public transit until at least May 2022.

Quebec is currently seeing a spike in COVID-19 infections brought on by the BA.2 variant. On April 4, the province reported 57 new hospitalizations and 2,331 new cases — but because officially-registered PCR tests aren't available to the general public, that's not a complete picture.

As late as March 31 Health Minister Christian Dubé said officials had no plans to add restrictions or alter Quebec's reopening plan in light of the BA.2 case spike.

"Since most measures have been lifted, we prefer having a more careful approach," Boileau said Tuesday.

As Narcity has reported, the extension of the mask mandate will make Quebec the last state or province in North America to have such a measure. (In the U.S. mask-wearing is still mandatory on all public transit nationally.)

Boileau justified the extension, saying masks were still an "effective tool" for preventing viral propagation and not a "major constraint" on the population.

He clarified that "the intention is not to keep it for forever."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

