The Most Popular Movies & TV Shows Streaming In Canada Right Now
What are you watching right now? 🍿
Netflix, Crave, Disney+, Prime Video — odds are you've gone from one service to another looking for your fave TV show or flick.
Luckily, JustWatch, a free streaming guide that helps you find where to watch your favourite movies and shows, is making things easier than ever with a list of the top 10 movies and TV shows combined from all available streaming services in Canada.
Apple TV dominated the top 10 film leaderboard with Ghosted, The Whale, Avatar: The Way of Water, and A Good Personall gaining recognition.
And behold, Netflix and Crave also led the top 10 in TV shows, with Beef, Succession and Mrs. Davis all coming in hot.
Wondering which other flicks made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 list from April 17 to 23, 2023:
Top 10 Movies
- Ghosted (Apple TV)
- Nope (Crave)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumani (Disney+)
- Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (Prime Video)
- Till (Prime Video)
- Pearl (Prime Video)
- The Whale (Apple TV)
- John Wick: Chapter - Parabellum (Crave)
- Avatar: The Way of Water (Apple TV)
- A Good Person (Apple TV)
Top 10 TV Shows
- Beef (Netflix)
- Mrs. Davis (Crave)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Succession (Crave)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV)
- Barry (Crave)
- Star Trek: Picard (Crave and Paramount+)
- Yellowjackets (Crave)
- The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)