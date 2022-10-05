The Northern Lights Could Be Visible In Quebec This Week & Here Are Tips For Seeing Them
The aurora borealis can appear anywhere in the sky! 👀
If you've always dreamed of seeing the aurora borealis but don't live up in the far north territories, the northern lights forecast for the next three days is looking good across most of Canada, so you might be able to catch a glimpse in more southern parts of Quebec!
The Aurora Forecast predicts that October 5 will have an "elevated aurora" activity level with a "good chance of isolated minor auroral substorms." These conditions should be favourable for major aurora activity, so now is the time to stay alert.
On October 6 and October 7, the level goes down to moderate but an active aurora is still possible with "good chances of isolated minor auroral substorms."
The conditions are still expected to be favourable for major aurora activity on October 6.
Astronomy North has reported that a G1-G2 geomagnetic storm watch is in effect. This could mean the northern lights come as far south as the northern parts of the U.S., which means they could be visible across most of our country as well.
As for mid-latitudes on the East coast, observers in northern Ontario and Quebec should stay alert for periods of active auroras 'above the northern horizon, overhead this evening and overnight'.
How To Maximize your Chances
The Canadian Space Agency's aurora viewing tips recommend choosing a place that has little light pollution because bright lights can make low-intensity auroras difficult to perceive.
Most of the time, the northern lights are visible for a couple of hours after sunset and they get intense around midnight.
We recommend you check the position of the auroral oval beforehand to see if the northern lights will be close to you before you head out.