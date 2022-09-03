The Quebec Weather Forecast Is Calling For Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms This Weekend
Some regions could even see hail.
The Quebec weather forecast is indicating that la belle province could be hit with stormy weather this weekend. According to The Weather Network, the culprit is a cold wind that will create a mass with warm air towards the surface, thus causing the formation of large storm cells beginning this afternoon.
Patrick Duplessis, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, explained that this type of cell is "well-organized and often quite powerful,” forecasting gusts up to 90 km/h or more and hailstones as big as two centimetres in diameter. Heavy rain is also expected and could exceed 50 millimetres per hour.
\u201cDerri\u00e8re la chaleur humide, un front froid g\u00e9n\u00e9rera averses et orages aujourd'hui au QC. Orages potentiellement violents sur l'Outaouais et les Hautes-Laurentides en fin PM et d\u00e9but de soir\u00e9e. Gr\u00eale et fortes rafales possibles. #meteoQC #mm\nD\u00e9tails: https://t.co/QF1Qb4y3RS\u201d— Patrick Duplessis (@Patrick Duplessis) 1662213405
Sectors including Outaouais, Mont-Laurier and the Laurentians will be impacted.
Luckily, Montreal will be spared for the most part, as the system should reduce in intensity when it eventually reaches the St. Lawrence Valley.
Lightning could possibly occur in Montreal during the evening, but the thunderstorm is anticipated to be of low intensity. Phew!
The following days of the long weekend should be a bit chilly in the 514, but with no rain. From Monday, September 5, temperatures should slowly rise up again.
While Sunday is expected to reach a high of 19 degrees C with a chance of clouds and showers, the remainder of the week is lookin' really fabulous.
The temps are expected to sit within the 24 to 27 C range with humidity taking things up a notch toward the end of the week — making it a great time to enjoy the last few bits of summer.
