Montreal Weather This Labour Day Weekend Will Be A 'Roller Coaster' — Here's The Forecast
Hold on tight!🎢
September is here already, but summer is not over yet! It looks like Montrealers will be able to enjoy lots of sunshine and heat this long weekend, but not continuously. Here's the Montreal weather forecast.
Environment Canada predicts a high of 25 C on Friday, September 2, and 28 C on Saturday, September 3. Saturday will be the hottest day of the long weekend, when humidity should make it feel like it's 34, according to the Weather Network.
"This Friday is going to be beautiful sunny day, with temperatures rising again above seasonal norms. The humidity is coming back on Saturday with a humidex between 30 and 35," Jean-Phillipe Bégin, a meteorologist working at Environment Canada, told MTL Blog.
According to the expert, the nice weather on Saturday morning will be followed by gradual cloudiness in the afternoon, and a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. "Temperatures will drop during the night of Saturday till Sunday," he said.
On Sunday, September 4, temperatures will remain a little bit below seasonal norms, with a maximum of 20 C. It will be much chillier than the day before, with a mix of sun and clouds but no rain this time.
Finally, the Weather Network forecasts that Labour Day should be less cloudy and a little bit warmer with a maximum of 21 C.
"This forecast for the long weekend is like a roller coaster. From Monday, September 5, the sun will return with more intensity, and the temperatures will slowly rise up again," concluded Jean-Phillipe Bégin.