The Quebec Weather Forecast Predicts Yet Another Snowstorm On Its Way
Another day, another snowstorm.
Winter hasn't said its final words in La Belle Province just yet.
The Quebec weather forecast is predicting a snowstorm coming our way on Sunday, February 27.
Due to such weather predictions, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold and snow squall warnings for many areas of southern Quebec, including Montreal, and the next 24 hours aren't looking pretty — to say the least.
Wondering what the heck a snow squall is? In simple terms, it's a brief yet intense burst of snow that comes about rapidly.
In Environment Canada's snow squall warnings, we're told that when such weather conditions hit, your visibility can be reduced at a minute's notice, making it difficult to see what's in front of you.
So, we're told to prepare ourselves for poor travel conditions. "Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."
According to MétéoMédia, on Sunday, we can expect some heavy snow to fall in the Capitale-Nationale and gusts of up to 60 km/h in Montreal and Abitibi-Témiscamingue, which sounds far from pleasant.
"As a result, visibility will be reduced to zero for a short period of time. The snowfall and the strong winds will cause blowing snow in some areas," MétéoMédia warned.
"Caution should be exercised when travelling on the road network."
Quebecers can also expect temperatures to drop drastically, so you're going to want to pack on the layers.
