The Top 10 Movies & TV Shows Streaming In Canada Right Now
What are you watching? 🍿
Netflix, Crave, Disney+, Prime Video — the list goes on and on. With so many streaming platforms available to Canadians, it can be tough to know which one has your favourite film or television show.
Luckily, JustWatch, a free streaming guide that helps you find where to watch your favourite movies and shows, is making things easier than ever with a list of the top 10 movies and TV shows combined from all available streaming services in Canada.
Apply TV and Disney+ are clear winners with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Menu, Babylon, and Aftersun, all making the top 10 movie list.
As for TV shows, Crave is clearly doing well with The Last Of Us and The White Lotus. Wondering which other flicks made the cut? Here's the full list of the top 10 movies and shows from February 6 to February 12, 2023:
Top 10 Movies
- Triangle of Sadness (Prime Video)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Prime Video)
- TÁR (Apple TV)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Disney+)
- The Menu (Disney+)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+)
- The Fabelmans (Apple TV)
- Babylon (Apple TV)
- Aftersun (Apple TV)
- Medieval (Netflix)
Top 10 TV Shows
- The Last Of Us (Crave)
- Happy Valley (Apple TV)
- Cunk on Earth (Netflix)
- Shrinking (Apple TV)
- You (Netflix)
- The White Lotus (Crave)
- Yellowstone (Apple TV)
- South Park (Apple TV)
- Extraordinary (Disney+)
- Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (Apple TV)