Netflix Canada Dropped Its March Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch

Get the snacks ready! 🍿🎬

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Chris Rock still from his upcoming stand-up show Chris Rock Selective Outrage. Right: A scene from The Kingdom on Netflix.

Netflix Canada has released its list of March 2023 releases and get ready to binge-watch — and with the streaming platform's newest basic plan with ads, you don't have any reason not to.

A slew of films will be hitting Netflix next month including Love At First Kiss, Faraway and Luther: The Fallen Sun, starring big names such as Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis, to name a few.

Chris Rock's highly anticipated stand-up show, Chris Rock Selective Outrage will be available for streaming on March 5 and will mark the comics' first time widely discussing being slapped by Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars.

Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the full list of Netflix Canada's March releases:

Film

Love At First Kiss — March 3

Faraway — March 8

Luther: The Fallen Sun — TBD

Black Clover: Sword Of The Wizard King — March 31

Kill Boksoon — March 31

Series

Shadow And Bone — March 16

Sky High: The Series — March 17

The Kingdom — March 22

Wellmania — March 29

Unstable — March 30

Reality

Cheat — March 1

Stand-Up Comedy

Chris Rock Selective Outrage — March 5

Kids

The Magician's Elephant — March 17

