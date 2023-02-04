Netflix Canada Dropped Its March Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Netflix Canada has released its list of March 2023 releases and get ready to binge-watch — and with the streaming platform's newest basic plan with ads, you don't have any reason not to.
A slew of films will be hitting Netflix next month including Love At First Kiss, Faraway and Luther: The Fallen Sun, starring big names such as Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis, to name a few.
Chris Rock's highly anticipated stand-up show, Chris Rock Selective Outrage will be available for streaming on March 5 and will mark the comics' first time widely discussing being slapped by Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars.
Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the full list of Netflix Canada's March releases:
Film
Love At First Kiss — March 3
Faraway — March 8
Luther: The Fallen Sun — TBD
Black Clover: Sword Of The Wizard King — March 31
Kill Boksoon — March 31
Series
Shadow And Bone — March 16
Sky High: The Series — March 17
The Kingdom — March 22
Wellmania — March 29
Unstable — March 30
Reality
Cheat — March 1
Stand-Up Comedy
Chris Rock Selective Outrage — March 5
Kids
The Magician's Elephant — March 17
