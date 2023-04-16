The Top 10 TV Shows & Movies Streaming In Canada Right Now
What's on your binge-watch list?
Netflix, Crave, Disney+, Prime Video — the list of available streaming platforms in Canada are endless, which can make finding your fave flick or TV show impossible to find.
Luckily, JustWatch, a free streaming guide that helps you find where to watch your favourite movies and shows, is making things easier than ever with a list of the top 10 movies and TV shows combined from all available streaming services in Canada.
Netflix and Crave dominated the top 10 film leaderboard with John Wick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Murder Mystery 2 and Tetris all gaining recognition.
And behold, Netflix and Crave also led the top 10 in TV shows, with Beef and The Night Agent coming in hot.
Wondering which other flicks made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 movies and television list.
Movies
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Crave)
- Tetris (Apple TV)
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Netflix & Paramount+)
- Jurassic World Dominion (Crave)
- Avatar: The Way of Water (Apple TV)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Prime Video)
- Reminisce (Netflix)
- Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix)
- Hop (Crave)
- John Wick (Netflix, Prime Video & Crave)
TV Shows
- Beef (Netflix)
- The Night Agent (Netflix)
- Yellowjackets (Crave)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV)
- Succession (Crave)
- Rabbit Hole
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- The Last of Us (Crave)
- Lucky Hank (Prime Video)
- Unstable