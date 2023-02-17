I Tried Pluto TV For A Week & There’s A Reason It’s Free
It's got potential, though!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Pluto TV officially launched in Canada back in December 2022 — adding to the list of many streaming services offered here…except this one's free.
Pluto TV is a free, ad-supported streaming platform owned by Paramount Global. With other services like Netflix stirring the pot when it comes to password sharing, many might think they would prefer paying, well, nothing for their entertainment.
So, how does Pluto TV hold up to other major streaming services in Canada?
Well, it doesn't.
The service allows you to watch On Demand films and TV shows or Live TV. But either choice doesn't leave you with anything fresh to watch — unless you're a fan of older flicks and lesser-known sitcoms and television series.
Sure, there's some known content, ranging from Hell's Kitchen, Degrassi The Next Generation, CSI, The Drew Barrymore Show to Happy Days, to name a few, but for anyone looking for newer content, you're out of luck.
While Pluto TV might be easy to write off, considering its lack of newer options, it's important to remember that it's free. No signup or login is needed, the interface is easy to navigate, and if you really look hard enough you just might find something worth watching.
If there's one thing that I used Pluto TV for was background noise. Whether I was doing work, cooking dinner or tidying up, I enjoyed being able to effortlessly open Pluto TV and toss on a random show (I Love Lucy became a favourite) and I'd just let it play as I went about my day.
For when I really wanted a good watch, Netflix, Crave and Hayu delivered, per usual. However, for a free streaming service, Pluto TV isn't so bad, particularly when you become more familiar with what movies and TV shows are offered.
Now, while Pluto TV may not have been for me, it's a great streaming option for those looking for a little added nostalgia in their lives, especially if the 80s and 90s are your thing.