Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The World Population Has Reached 8 Billion & These Social Media Reactions Are Such A Mood

That's a lot of people! 😳

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Planet Earth from outer space.

Planet Earth from outer space.

Ali Ender Birer | Dreamstime

The United Nations announced on November 15 that the world population has officially reached 8,000,000,000 people. That's a lot of zeroes.

"8 billion hopes. 8 billion dreams. 8 billion solutions. Our planet is now home to 8 billion people," the UN tweeted.

Although the staggering figure might take some by surprise, the rate at which the global population is growing has fallen under one percent for the time since 1950, the UN said.

The world surpassed seven billion back in 2011 and is only expected to exceed the nine billion mark by the 2050s. As stated in the 2022 World Population Prospects, the global population "could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050; it is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100."

Now, while we're out here living through yet another historic moment and that whole song and dance — social media is proving that pretty much everyone is tired of living through significant life events. Like, really tired.

Eight billion! What's next? Nine? Inexcusable.

Twitter is certainly delivering some laughs with some hilariously sarcastic, poetic and downright real thoughts when it comes to this...historic moment.

Here's a round-up of some of the most LOL-worthy tweets:

If you want like to follow the world population more closely, you can head to Worldometer's World Population real-time counter. The website is independent and self-financed.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Associate Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...