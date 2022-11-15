The World Population Has Reached 8 Billion & These Social Media Reactions Are Such A Mood
The United Nations announced on November 15 that the world population has officially reached 8,000,000,000 people. That's a lot of zeroes.
"8 billion hopes. 8 billion dreams. 8 billion solutions. Our planet is now home to 8 billion people," the UN tweeted.
\u201c8 billion hopes. \n8 billion dreams. \n8 billion solutions. \n\nOur planet is now home to 8 billion people.\n\n@UNFPA explains how a world that is #8BillionStrong means greater possibilities for people & planet: https://t.co/gktjHSqJ4N\u201d— United Nations (@United Nations) 1668526200
Although the staggering figure might take some by surprise, the rate at which the global population is growing has fallen under one percent for the time since 1950, the UN said.
The world surpassed seven billion back in 2011 and is only expected to exceed the nine billion mark by the 2050s. As stated in the 2022 World Population Prospects, the global population "could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050; it is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100."
Now, while we're out here living through yet another historic moment and that whole song and dance — social media is proving that pretty much everyone is tired of living through significant life events. Like, really tired.
Eight billion! What's next? Nine? Inexcusable.
Twitter is certainly delivering some laughs with some hilariously sarcastic, poetic and downright real thoughts when it comes to this...historic moment.
Here's a round-up of some of the most LOL-worthy tweets:
\u201c\u201cthe world population just reached 8 billion\u201d\n\nNick Cannon:\u201d— Saint Hoax (@Saint Hoax) 1668529250
\u201cJustin being ahead of his time. 8 billion people, we just looking for a hand to hold\u201d— fan acc (@fan acc) 1668499891
\u201c8 billion people in the world but still memes are the reason why I smile\u201d— \ud835\ude4e\ud835\ude3c\ud835\ude4d\ud835\ude3e\ud835\ude3c\ud835\ude4e\ud835\ude4c\ud835\ude4a (@\ud835\ude4e\ud835\ude3c\ud835\ude4d\ud835\ude3e\ud835\ude3c\ud835\ude4e\ud835\ude4c\ud835\ude4a) 1668515946
\u201c8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently\u201d— shawty lynn \ud83e\udde3 (@shawty lynn \ud83e\udde3) 1668524960
\u201c@UN @UNFPA While I want to remain hopeful, I also expect the planet to have the final say.\u201d— United Nations (@United Nations) 1668526200
\u201cPopulation reaches 8 billion people.\nMe: I have room for more dogs.\u201d— THE HERD (@THE HERD) 1668529620
\u201cThey say the world population will hit 8 billion on Wednesday. The 3 biggest reasons for this are medical advancements, agricultural achievements, Nick Cannon and Elon Musk.\u201d— Larry The Cable Guy (@Larry The Cable Guy) 1668393852
\u201cFUN FACT: 8 billion people in the world and you\u2019re still single\u201d— juju \ud83d\udcb0 (@juju \ud83d\udcb0) 1668531669
\u201c\u201cthe world population just reached 8 billion\u201d\n\nPlanet earth:\u201d— Saint Hoax (@Saint Hoax) 1668524729
\u201c@PopCrave 8 billion people and I\u2019m still single lmfao skill issue\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1668489792
\u201c8 billion people in the world, and your smile is my favorite.\u201d— Words (@Words) 1668503287
If you want like to follow the world population more closely, you can head to Worldometer's World Population real-time counter. The website is independent and self-financed.
