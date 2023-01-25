Canada's Most-Viewed Website Is Montreal's Fault & It's NSFW
But another adult site is still more popular worldwide.
You visit some websites daily, like Google, TikTok or Instagram — all based in other countries with varying levels of popularity — but how do your habits stack up against the rest of the world?
A new ranking by Visual Capitalist shows which websites get the most traffic internationally and only one Canadian site made the top 15 (or the top 50): Pornhub. Even then, it looks like more of the globe turns to another adult site to get turned on.
The Montreal-based adult site ranked 13th (with 2.5 billion views) but was beaten out by Czech Republic's Xvideo, which ranks 11th with 2.8 billion views. French site XNXX wasn't far behind at 14th with 2.3 billion views per year.
"These are often referred to as 'tube sites' since they are built on the YouTube model," according to the ranking, which pulled website traffic data from SimilarWeb.
And YouTube isn't a bad model to follow, the streaming site placed second on the list with 33 billion views and was only surpassed by the Google search engine, which dominated the top spot with over 85 billion views.
Social media giants were most present in the top 25. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively, followed by What's App (10), Tiktok (18), Reddit (20) and the Russian platform VK (25).
More than half of the world's top-viewed sites are based in the U.S., and Tech Giant companies like Alphabet (Google), Meta (Facebook/Instagram) and Amazon run around half of them. Russia, China and Japan follow with the second-highest showing of sites.
Perhaps if Canada were a little less distracted by its only site on the list, it could devise other ways to assert some internet domination.
Here are the top 25 sites with the most traffic worldwide:
- Google, 85.1B (U.S.)
- YouTube, 33B (U.S.)
- Facebook, 17.8B (U.S.)
- Twitter, 6.8B (U.S.)
- Instagram, 6.1B (U.S.)
- Baidu, 5B (China)
- Wikipedia, 4.8B (U.S.)
- Yandex, 3.8B (Russia)
- Yahoo, 3.3B (U.S.)
- WhatsApp, 2.9B (U.S)
- Xvideo, 2.8B (Czech Republic)
- Amazon, 2.6B (U.S.)
- Pornhub, 2.5B (Canada)
- XNXX, 2.3B (France)
- Live, 2.1B (U.S.)
- Yahoo Japan, 2.1B (Japan)
- Netflix, 2.0B (U.S.)
- Tiktok, 1.8B (China)
- Docomo, 1.8B (Japan)
- Reddit, 1.7B (U.S.)
- Office, 1.6B (U.S.)
- LinkedIn, 1.6B (U.S.)
- Dzen, 14.B (Russia)
- Samsung, 1.4B (South Korea)
- VK, 1.4B (Russia)