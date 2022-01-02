Trending Topics

News
There Are 'Extreme Cold' Warnings In Effect For Various Parts Of Quebec Right Now

Martinmark | Dreamstime

Remember just a few months ago when we were still able to get away with going outside without a jacket on? Well, it looks like that simply isn't the case anymore.

Winter in Quebec is here, and boy oh boy, is it in full effect — especially considering the extreme cold warnings that Environment Canada has issued for various areas across the province, including:

  • Abitibi
  • Chibougamau
  • Lac-Saint-Jean
  • Manicouagan River
  • Matagami
  • Saguenay
  • Sept-Îles - Port-Cartier
  • Waskaganish

The government's website states that in the case of an extreme cold warning, "Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements."

People in these areas are asked to "refer to the latest public forecasts for further details and continue to monitor the situation through your local radio and television stations or Weatheradio."

As for the Quebec City area, there's a storm surge warning currently in effect. The information provided by Environment Canada about what to do if you find yourself in this region was the same that was provided for the areas expected to experience extreme cold.

Luckily, if you're currently in Montreal or Laval, it doesn't look like Environment Canada is warning yet of anything you should be concerned about. So, you can still go on a snowy walk in your neighbourhood with no worries — as long as you're home before 10 p.m. when curfew begins. If not, you could face a fine of $1,000 to $6,000.

The Weather Network says Montreal could feel like -24 C on Monday, so you may want to go on your walk sooner rather than later...

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

