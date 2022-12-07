There's A Real-Life Christmas Village In Upstate New York Just 2 Hours From Montreal
For the Christmas-obsessed only!
There's a real-life year-round Santa's village and workshop in Upstate New York. Only two hours from Montreal, the attraction serves Christmas magic long after Yule. The site is mostly designed for children, but, could serve as a photo backdrop for the Christmas-obsessed during a road trip through New York.
The festive village includes a post office, the Saint Nicholas chapel, a reindeer barn and a blacksmith workshop. Come nightfall, the attraction becomes a "Village of Lights."
With some good timing, you could enjoy Christmas carols and watch a nativity pageant presentation set on the village hillside. You can check this video to know what to expect when visiting at night.
You'll also find several boutiques where you can buy souvenir candles, hats, toys, candies and pictures.
For families, the park has a bunch of rides outdoor shows. Alternatively, they can join the one and only Santa for dinner at the Northern Lights restaurant.
Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York State
Cost:
- General admission during the day is US$39.95 for anyone older than two years old
- Diner with Santa (including the Village of Lights) costs US$64.75
- The Village of Lights with no dinner is US$24.95 per person. Those tickets can be purchased at the entrance and are not available online.
When:
- General admission during the day: November 12 to December 19, Saturdays and Sundays only. Park hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Entrance closes at 2 p.m.
- Dinner with Santa: December 11 and December 18 to December 23, and December 26 to December 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Village of lights: December 11, December 18 to 23, and December 26 to 30, from 4.30 p.m.
Where: 324 Whiteface Memorial Highway, Wilmington, NY