Summary
all inclusive vacations

9 All-Inclusive Vacations To Escape The Winter & You Can Fly Down South For $645

Who doesn't want some much-needed fun in the sun? ☀️

A view of a beach resort in Mexico with crystal clear waters, palm trees and white sand.

Photosvit | Dreamstime
Ascending

As the colder months take centre stage across Canada, many of us might already be feeling those winter blues, and following Montreal's first snowstorm of the season, we are growing increasingly eager to swap the snow for sand.

Montrealers feeling that winter funk can jet set down south for as low as $645, 'cause there's nothing that an all-inclusive vacation can't fix, right?

Sunwing has loads of last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals up for grabs to destinations such as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Jamaica, to name a few.

So, grab your sunscreen, swimsuits and sandals and check out these nine all-inclusive vacations available for booking this winter:

Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba

Roc Casa del Mar

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Roc Casa del Mar (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $645

Dates: December 13, 2023 (7 days)

Book here

Holguin, Cuba

Grand Memories Holguin

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Grand Memories Holguin (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $785

Dates: December 11, 2023 (7 days)

Book here

Mazatlan, Mexico

El Cid Castilla Beach

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: El Cid Castilla Beach (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $955

Dates: December 12, 2023 (7 days)

Book here

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Grand Oasis Tulum

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Grand Oasis Tulum (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,095

Dates: December 13, 2023 (7 days)

Book here

Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic

Coral Costa Caribe Resort

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Coral Costa Caribe Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $905

Dates: December 12, 2023 (7 days)

Book here

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Vista Sol Punta Cana

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Vista Sol Punta Cana (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,035

Dates: December 12, 2023 (7 days)

Book here

Grand Bahamas, Bahamas

Viva Fortuna Beach by Wyndham

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Viva Fortuna Beach by Wyndham (⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,525

Dates: January 27, 2023 (7 days)

Book here

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Riu Montego Bay

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Riu Montego Bay (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,785

Dates: December 16, 2023 (7 days)

Book here

Liberia, Costa Rica

Riu Guanacaste

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Riu Guanacaste (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $2,435

Dates: January 22, 2024 (7 days)

Book here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

