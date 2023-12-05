9 All-Inclusive Vacations To Escape The Winter & You Can Fly Down South For $645
Who doesn't want some much-needed fun in the sun? ☀️
As the colder months take centre stage across Canada, many of us might already be feeling those winter blues, and following Montreal's first snowstorm of the season, we are growing increasingly eager to swap the snow for sand.
Montrealers feeling that winter funk can jet set down south for as low as $645, 'cause there's nothing that an all-inclusive vacation can't fix, right?
Sunwing has loads of last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals up for grabs to destinations such as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Jamaica, to name a few.
So, grab your sunscreen, swimsuits and sandals and check out these nine all-inclusive vacations available for booking this winter:
Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba
Roc Casa del Mar
Resort: Roc Casa del Mar (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $645
Dates: December 13, 2023 (7 days)
Holguin, Cuba
Grand Memories Holguin
Resort: Grand Memories Holguin (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $785
Dates: December 11, 2023 (7 days)
Mazatlan, Mexico
El Cid Castilla Beach
Resort: El Cid Castilla Beach (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $955
Dates: December 12, 2023 (7 days)
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Grand Oasis Tulum
Resort: Grand Oasis Tulum (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,095
Dates: December 13, 2023 (7 days)
Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic
Coral Costa Caribe Resort
Resort: Coral Costa Caribe Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $905
Dates: December 12, 2023 (7 days)
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Vista Sol Punta Cana
Resort: Vista Sol Punta Cana (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,035
Dates: December 12, 2023 (7 days)
Grand Bahamas, Bahamas
Viva Fortuna Beach by Wyndham
Resort: Viva Fortuna Beach by Wyndham (⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,525
Dates: January 27, 2023 (7 days)
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Riu Montego Bay
Resort: Riu Montego Bay (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,785
Dates: December 16, 2023 (7 days)
Liberia, Costa Rica
Riu Guanacaste
Resort: Riu Guanacaste (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $2,435
Dates: January 22, 2024 (7 days)
