This Illuminated Christmas Village Near Montreal Is Like Stepping Into A Hallmark Movie
A holiday gem sparkling brighter than a Christmas tree star. 🎄
During the holiday season, there's little more captivating than a town adorned with festive lights. This year, the Village Illuminé Desjardins, just under an hour from Montreal, is set to bring to life the glowing displays, seasonal activities, and small-town charm often celebrated in holiday movies.
Opening on December 8, the village offers a trip back in time, with a theme that borrows from the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol. Visitors will be wrapped in a storyline where they have to outwit the village’s own Scrooge – Alcide Gronchon while also coming together to rediscover the joy of the season.
Warm your winter nights
The Village Illuminé Desjardins, with its picturesque 19th-century setting, mirrors the idyllic, snow-covered small towns often seen in holiday films. The quaint streets, lined with holiday market stalls, offer the perfect backdrop for chance encounters and heartwarming moments.
Under the soft glow of Christmas lights, you can almost imagine a scene of old friends reuniting or new love blossoming. Snowball fights and a winter slide on the main street bring back the childlike joy and laughter that's central to Hallmark movie magic.
You'll also spot elves running around and engaging in playful antics with visitors. A captivating storytelling experience brings the tales of yesteryear to life, while Santa's workshop in the village invites you to make Christmas ornaments.
Guests can lace up their skates for a spin on an old-fashioned ice rink, or warm up with traditional dances and songs around cozy fire pits. For an added thrill, ax throwing is now also part of the village’s attractions, adding a touch of modern fun to the classic holiday atmosphere.
A new Yuletide feast
New this year, you can get a meal prepared by La Cage. The menu includes a split pea soup starter and a main course of old-fashioned meatloaf with candied squash and braised potato. A homemade bûche de noël from Crémy bakery adds a sweet ending to the feast.
Meal prices are separate from the rate of admission and set at $24.99 for children aged five to 12 years and $34.99 for those aged 13 and over. Children under four years old eat for free.
Making spirits bright
The Village Illuminé Desjardins is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on December 8, 9, 15, and 16, and then from December 22 to 31, excluding Christmas Day.
Entry tickets are available online, priced at $34.99 for adults, $25.99 for children aged 3-17, and $29.99 for seniors. Toddlers aged 0-2 enter for free, and a family plan is available at $101.99, offering unlimited access for 12 days. An exclusive presale offers 20% off with the promo code PV2023, which is valid until November 30.
Come snow or shine, the Village Illuminé Desjardins is a sure way to have a memorable holiday experience, with a slice of festive magic to will leave you humming carols long after your visit.
Village Illuminé Desjardins
When: December 8, 9, 15, 16 and December 22 to 31 (closed on December 25)
Where: Village Québécois d'Antan, 1425, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC
Cost: $35/adult, $26/youth (3 to 17 years old)