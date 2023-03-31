7 Of The Best Things To Do & See By Train From Montreal To New York
Train your sights on these stops. 🚆
Amtrak's Adirondack line restarts on April 3, which means you'll soon be able to travel from Montreal to New York City with ease.
Instead of bee-lining for the Big Apple, however, you might want to consider stopovers along the route. Hudson Valley has everything from pristine beaches and relaxing river tubing to affordable spa retreats and free screenings at majestic theatres.
Here are some of the best off-the-beaten-path attractions near train stations along the line that offer a glimpse into the history, culture and natural beauty of the region:
Plattsburgh, NY
Where: 4 Beach Rd, Plattsburgh, NY
Cost: $12/parking day pass
Why You Need To Try It: Plattsburgh City Beach is one of the longest freshwater beaches in the country and it's just a nine-minute drive from the local Amtrak station. The sand is soft and there's a waterfront bar with picnic areas. It's free to visit, unless you have a car to park, and lifeguards are on duty from May 27 to September 5.
Port Kent, NY
Where: 2144 US-9, Ausable Chasm, NY
Cost: $20 USD for trails; $30 USD for raft float tour
Why You Need To Try It: This gorge-ous attraction carved into the Adirondack Mountains is dubbed the "Grand Canyon of the East." Just a six-minute drive from the Amtrak station in Port Kent, you can tube or raft the river that runs deep through the natural ravine. There are also trails to hike with stunning waterfalls to check out from atop towering rope bridges.
Ticonderoga, NY
Where: 112 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga, NY
Cost: $23 USD/person
Why You Need To Try It: This interactive tour takes visitors through meticulously reconstructed sets from the original Star Trek series, including the bridge, engineering and sickbay. You could also meet Captain Kirk actor and famed Montrealer William Shatner, who will be visiting the site this summer.
Whitehall, NY
Where: 437 Deweys Bridge Rd Whitehall, NY
Cost: $5 small bouquet/$10 large bouquet
Why You Need To Try It: Lavenlair Farm is the only lavender field in upstate New York. You can pick bouquets of the fragrant purple flower just 20 minutes from the Whitehall Amtrak station when the season opens (usually in June). You'll also be able to taste lavender-flavoured products from lemonade and tea to cookies and honey.
Saratoga Springs, NY
Where: 39 Roosevelt Dr, Saratoga Springs, NY
Cost: starts at $30 USD for a 20-minute soak
Why You Need To Try It: Don't be off-put by the murky colour of the bath water at Roosevelt Baths & Spa — those are all the healing minerals. You can bathe in the naturally effervescent water of Saratoga Springs, book a healing treatment or get a massage at this historic wellness facility that dates back to 1935 and is just a 10-minute drive from the train station.
Poughkeepsie, NY
Where: 35 Market St, Poughkeepsie, NY
Why You Need To Try It: Bavardon Opera House is New York State's longest continually-running theatre since 1869. The venue with a sparkling marquee and majestic interior hosts everything from Alice in Wonderland ballet performances to monthly free screenings of classic flicks like Dazed & Confused. Depending on when you go, concessions are half-price!
Albany, NY
Where: 279 Madison Ave, Albany, NY
Why You Need To Try It: The Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza in the heart of downtown Albany is a spectacular series of interconnecting highrises and cultural venues with fountains, pools, an observation deck, a museum, parks, shops and year-round events.