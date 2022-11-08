These 7 Products Sold In Quebec Have Been Recalled & You Could Be Eligible For A Refund
Various items were sold at Costco and Amazon.
Health Canada has recalled several items in recent weeks that have been sold in Quebec. From sauces and children's clothing to food products and floor cleaners, items are flying off the shelves — and not for the best of reasons.
If you're in possession of any of the affected items, Health Canada recommends to stop using them immediately and return them to the point of purchase. Additionally, items sold at major retailers, including Costco, Amazon and elsewhere, are eligible for reimbursement.
So, check your pantry and fridge and get that receipt ready for a refund.
Ekouaer brand Children's Sleepwear
Ekouaer girls robe long sleeve sleepwear.
Recalled Product: The recall involves Ekouaer girls robe long sleeve swim cover up cotton bathrobe kids housecoat zipper nightgown with pockets sizes 110(4-5T), 120(6-7T), 130(8-9T), 140(10-11T), 150(12-13T).
Reason For Recall: Health Canada says that the sleepwear product has not met the flammability requirements under the Children's Sleepwear Regulations. As of October 27, 2022, Ekouaer has not received any reports regarding incidents or injuries in Canada.
What You Should Do: Health Canada is urging consumers to "immediately stop using the recalled children's sleepwear and contact Ekouaer for additional instructions and a refund."
Cappola brand Salami
Cappola Genoa Salami package.
Recalled Product: Cappola Genoa Salami — 175 g
Reason For Recall: Health Canada stated that the affected product is being removed from the marketplace as it contains milk and wheat that are not labelled. The recalled salami has been sold nationally.
What You Should Do: Do not serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled item. Health Canada recommends tossing out the affected product or returning it to the location where it was purchased.
Electrimart Cord Switch
An Electrimart switch.
Recalled Product: Electrimart Mini Feed Thru Cord Switch model #4254 and #4254X.
Reason For Recall: The product has been recalled by Health Canada as the instructions for use on the packaging are incorrect, which poses an electric shock hazard.
What You Should Do: According to the federal health department, consumers should stop using the recalled item and verify the product was installed properly.
Tandem Inflatable Paddleboard
A tandem inflatable paddleboard.
Recalled Product: The recall involves the Body Glove Tandem Inflatable 2-Person Paddleboard (Costco item #2622049)
Reason For Recall: The product's glue may separate at the seams — possibly causing the paddleboard to deflate unexpectedly and pose a drowning hazard, Health Canada says.
What You Should Do: Per Health Canada, "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inflatable paddleboard and return to a Costco warehouse for a full refund."
BoxHot Glow Sticks Battery
BoxHot glow sticks.
Recalled Product: The recall involved the BoxHot Glow Sticks stand-alone 510 thread vape batteries. The model numbers for the affected products are MLL002 and MLL009.
Reason For Recall: The Glow Sticks Battery can "overheat while charging, posing burn and fire hazards," Health Canada said. A total of four incidents of the batteries overheating during charging have been reported in Canada.
What You Should Do: Health Canada is urging consumers to stop using the Glow Stick Battery and contact Motif Labs Ltd. to arrange a return.
Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners
Pine-Sol bottles.
Recalled Products: Clorox announced a recall of millions of Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners involving the scents Lavender Clean, Lemon Fresh and Mandarin Sunrise. The recall only involves Pine-Sol products with date codes that start with A4 and numbers lower than 222490000, per Health Canada.
Reason For Recall: According to the federal health department, the recalled items may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
What You Should Do: Consumers should not use the recalled products and should dispose of its container in the trash or by dispensing it down the drain, Health Canada says. In order to receive a refund, consumers must contact The Clorox Company.
Certain dry shampoo products
A variety of dry shampoo products.
Recalled Products:
- Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Mini Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head OH Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Go Active Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Invigorating Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo
- Dove Charcoal & Clarify Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Fresh & Floral Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Unscented Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Volume Dry Shampoo
- Dove Volume Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Fresh Clean Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Volume Clean Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Volume Clean
Reason For Recall: Several Unilever dry shampoo brands are being recalled for containing benzene, a human carcinogen, Health Canada says.
What You Should Do: According to Health Canada, "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in accordance with the instructions for disposal on the packaging. Consumers may contact the company for reimbursement."
