Health Canada Just Recalled This Salami Brand & It Was Sold In Quebec
Check your refrigerators!
Associate Editor, MTL Blog
16s
Health Canada has seemingly been working overtime lately recalling food product after food product. Well, the federal health department along with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is now adding to the list and pulling a salami brand off shelves due to undeclared ingredients.
The affected product in question is the Cappola brand Genoa Salami, which was flagged on November 4. The class one recall was triggered by the company.
Here are specific details regarding the recent recall:
- Cappola Genoa Salami | 175 grams | Best Before: January 2023
"The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk and wheat which are not declared on the label," Health Canada said.
The recalled item has been sold across Canada and no illnesses or reactions linked with the consumption of this product have been reported. The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation — which may lead to the recall of other products, Health Canada stated.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is also verifying that the industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace immediately. It is best to not consume the affected food item to which you are allergic or sensitive, the CFIA warns.
"Do not consume the recalled product if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders". If you do have the recalled salami, Health Canada is urging the public to not serve, sell, use or distribute it and to throw it out or return it to the point of purchase.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.