Health Canada Just Recalled A Chocolate Product Due To Salmonella & It Was Sold In Quebec
Check your pantry!
Health Canada is expanding its list of recalled items following a nationwide removal of a chocolate product due to Salmonella. The federal health department and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis due to microbial contamination, so you better check that pantry of yours to be totally safe.
The "Class 2" recall was flagged by the company on October 21, 2022, and applies to the 435-gram package with best-before dates ranging from August 4, 2023, to October 3, 2023.
"The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination," Health Canada said. The recalled products were sold in Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Although there have been no reported illnesses linked to the affected item, Health Canada is urging the public to not sell, serve or distribute the chocolate-covered coconut product. If you are in possession of the affected item, you should toss it out right away or return it to the point of purchase.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency also laid out symptoms associated with Salmonella poisoning claiming that while "food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled it can still make you sick." Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.
The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation to verify that the industry is properly removing the recalled product from the marketplace, which "may lead to the recall of other products," Health Canada said.
