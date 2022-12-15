The 8 Best Things To Buy At T&T Montreal, According To The CEO
The Canadian Asian grocery chain has opened its first location in Quebec.
With the opening of the largest T&T in Canada comes plenty of celebration. T&T's own CEO Tina Lee visited the new Montreal location for its first night, sharing some of her favourite finds and products she enjoys that are now even more accessible to Montrealers than ever.
Fruit baskets for gifting
Fruit baskets for gifting at T&T.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
These baskets of high-quality fruit are perfect for giving instead of flowers, and they can be hard to find outside of Asian grocery stores — that's what makes this display one of Lee's favourites.
Live lobster, for cheap
Live lobster for sale at T&T.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
One of Lee's favourite aspects of the new store is its wide selection of cheap live seafood. Local celeb chef Antonio Park told MTL Blog that this presents an opportunity for home chefs to try fresh, live ingredients that might otherwise be out of their comfort zone.
Portuguese mini egg tarts
Egg tarts on display at T&T. Right: CEO Tina Lee shows off an egg tart.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Tina Lee loves these "super yummy" Portuguese egg tarts, which are already, of course, popular in Montreal.
Peking duck
A chef smiles over his Peking duck at the new T&T launch.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
The new T&T's hot food section is just as massive as the rest of the store, serving everything from fried eggplant to the glorious Peking duck.
Lava mochi puffs
Lava mochi puffs on display. Right: A display tree of lava mochi puffs.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
These sweet mochi puffs are filled with flavoured cream for a light, fluffy dessert.
Light soy sauce
Tina Lee's favourite light soy sauce, in its bottle and a small dish.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
This simple, useful ingredient is one of Lee's favourites out of the dozens of soy sauce brands available at the new T&T.
Specialty egg and dessert tofu
Sweet, silky dessert tofu sits prepared for visitors. Right: Tina Lee shows off her favourite egg tofu.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
She also showed off the equally plentiful tofu choices, which include Lee's favourite egg tofu and soft, silky dessert tofu.
Green onion pancakes
A server prepares green onion pancakes.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
These pancakes are a tasty savoury addition to any morning, lunch or dinner, according to one T&T server.