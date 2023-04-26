2 Canadian Cities Were Named Among The Friendliest In The World
Both cities ranked in the top 10!
Canada is known for being a friendly and welcoming country, and it turns out we've got the numbers to back it up. A recent study measuring the world's friendliest cities for non-residents dropped, and Montreal and Toronto managed to not only secure a spot on the list, but also rank in the top 10.
Preply, a language learning app and e-learning platform, is behind the ranking of 53 cities. The learning language service analyzed six metrics to compile the list: visitor return rates, safety ratings, LGBTQ+ equality, ease of communicating through a common language, community respect and overall happiness.
Toronto landed in the number one spot globally. "Toronto boasts a very decent visitor return rate of 15%, which means that people who come to Toronto tend to love it so much that they come back again and again. And for good reason – with a happiness score of 7.03 out of 10 and a very high LGBTQ+ equality score of 90 out of 100, Toronto is an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone," Preply wrote.
Montreal was the only other Canadian city to make the ranking, landing in sixth overall. Montreal's score for community respect, friendly reviews, happiness and English proficiency made it a top contender.
Wondering what other friendly cities made the cut? Here's the complete top 20:
- Toronto, Canada
- Sydney, Australia
- Edinburgh, United Kingdom
- Manchester, United Kingdom
- New York, United States
- Montreal, Canada
- Melbourne, Australia
- San Francisco, United States
- Dublin, Ireland
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Auckland, New Zealand
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Paris, France
- Berlin, Germany
- Singapore, Singapore
- Prague, Czech Republic
- Madrid, Spain
- Barcelona, Sapin
- Tel Aviv, Israel