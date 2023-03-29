We Compared Grocery Prices At IGA, Maxi, Metro, Provigo & Super C — There Was A Clear Winner

And two losers. 🛍️🍅🥕

Senior Editor
An IGA grocery store in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. Right: A Provigo grocery store in Quebec.

Christiane Godin | Dreamstime, Pluc01 | Dreamstime

As food prices mount in Canada, we put five major grocery stores in Quebec to the test to see which offered the lowest prices for the same shopping list. Our targets: IGA, Maxi, Metro, Provigo and Super C.

To do this, we prepared five online orders, selecting the cheapest product each store could give us for each item on our list.

The result is a snapshot of food prices at each chain.

Methodology

Our grocery list included 27 items in total:

  • olive oil, 1 L,
  • 1 bag of yellow onions, ~900 g,
  • 2 garlic bulbs,
  • 1 red bell pepper,
  • 2 zucchini,
  • 2 oranges,
  • 2 tomatoes,
  • romaine lettuce,
  • bag of carrots, ~900 grams,
  • 1 loaf of bread,
  • ground beef, ~400-450 grams,
  • chicken breast, ~400-450 grams,
  • tofu, ~400-450 grams,
  • 1 carton of 3.25% milk, 2 litres,
  • plain Greek yogurt, ~600-650 grams,
  • 12 eggs,
  • plain tomato sauce, ~680 ml,
  • spaghetti, ~450-500 g,
  • 2 cans of black beans, ~400-450 ml,
  • white rice, ~900 g,
  • 2 cans of tuna,
  • and one bag of Miss Vickie's chips, 200 g.

Our orders also had to adhere to the following parameters:

  1. The order address was Montreal City Hall, 275, rue Notre Dame E. H2Y 1C6
  2. We had to select the lowest-price product for each item on our grocery list.
  3. We could include items on sale. Sale prices, where applicable, and regular prices are noted below.
  4. Quantities could exceed but not be less than our targets, so long as they were still the lowest-price product.
The results are below, in ascending order of total price before taxes and fees.

Maxi

A Maxi grocery store sign.

A Maxi grocery store sign.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

  • Item total: $83.82
  • Delivery fee: $4.99
  • Service fee: $1.00
  • QST + GST: $1.64
  • GRAND TOTAL: $91.45

Product namePrice/UnitSale?Regular Price
GALLO Extra Virgin Olive Oil $12.99
FARMER'S MARKET Yellow Onions $1.94 Yes $2.49
ROOSTER Garlic Bulbs, 3-count $0.99
Red Pepper $2.64
Zucchini $1.85
Navel Orange, Medium $2.24
Tomato Beefsteak Red $1.11 $2.36
Romaine Lettuce $3.49
FARMER'S MARKET Carrots 3 lb bag
$2.99
NO NAME Enriched White Bread 675 g
$2.99
Medium Ground Beef 500 g $6.00 ($1.20 /100 g)
MAPLE LEAF Chicken Breasts, Boneless, Skinless 2-Pack $7.00
ROOSTER Tofu, Firm 420 g
$2.49
QUEBON Homogenized Milk 2 l
$4.48
PRESIDENT'S CHOICE Plain Greek Yogurt 5% 650 g
$5.00

NO NAME Large Grade A Eggs $3.49 Yes $3.85
HUNT'S Tomato Sauce 680 ml
$1.22 Yes $1.89
PRIMO Spaghetti 750 g
$1.22 Yes $2.79
NO NAME Black Beans 540 ml
$1.22 Yes $1.49
NO NAME Long Grain White Rice 2 kg
$4.49
NO NAME Flaked Light Tuna 170 g
$1.29
MISS VICKIES Original Recipe kettle cooked potato chips 200g $4.99

Super C

A Super C store in Gatineau, Quebec.

A Super C store in Gatineau, Quebec.

JFVoll | Wikimedia Commons

  • Item total: $91.56
  • QST: $0.33
  • GST: $0.17
  • GRAND TOTAL: $92.06

Product namePrice/UnitSale?Regular Price
Selection Olive Oil 1 L $9.99
1 Bag Yellow Onions $3.99
500 g Garlic $4.99
1 300 g Red Bell Pepper $1.29 Yes $4.30/kg
2 Zucchini, 245 g $1.08 Yes $4.39/kg
3 lb Bag Navel Oranges $5.99
2 Greenhouse Tomatoes $1.30
1 Head Romaine Lettuce $2.99
3 lb Bag Carrots $3.49
1 Loaf Selection White Bread $2.99
Famille Fontaine Lean Ground Beef, 454 g $7.99
Naturalia Boneless Chicken Breast, 450 g $10.41
Unisoya Plain Tofu, 454 g $3.99
Beatrice 3.25% Milk 2 L $4.48
750 g Plain Greek Yogurt 2% $6.99
12 Large White Eggs $3.85
Hunt's Original Tomato Sauce, 680 mL $1.99 Yes $2.49
Aurora Spaghetti, 450 g $2.49
Life Smart Black Beans, 540 mL $1.79
Selection 900 g Long Grain White Rice $2.99
2 Cans Selection Tuna, 170 g $1.29
Miss Vickie's chips, 200 g $3.33 Yes $4.39

Provigo

A Provigo grocery store sign in Quebec.

A Provigo grocery store sign in Quebec.

Pluc01 | Dreamstime

  • Item total: $96.55
  • Delivery fee: $4.99
  • Service fee: $1.00
  • QST + GST: $1.72
  • GRAND TOTAL: $104.26

Product namePrice/UnitSale?Regular Price
PRESIDENT'S CHOICE New World Evoo Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 l
$9.99 Yes $14.99
FARMER'S MARKET Yellow Onions 3 lb bag
$2.49
ROOSTER Garlic Bulbs, 3-count 90 g
$1.99
Red Peppers $2.38
Zucchini $1.85
Navel Oranges $2.31
Tomatoes On The Vine Red (1Bunch) $2.65 Yes $5.46
Romaine Lettuce $3.39
FARMER'S MARKET Carrots 3 lb bag
$2.99
60% Whole Wheat Bread, sliced 450 g $3.29
Lean Ground Beef, Tray Pack $7.13 ($16.51/kg)
Chicken Breast Boneless Skinless, Tray Pack $10.78 ($21.14/kg)
ROOSTER Tofu, Firm 420 g
$2.39
QUEBON Homogenized Milk $4.48
LIBERTE Greek Plain 2% MF Yogurt 750 g
$6.49
NO NAME Medium Grade A White Eggs 12 eggs
$3.89
PRESIDENT'S CHOICE Tomatoes First Original Tomato Sauce 680 ml
$2.79
PRESIDENT'S CHOICE Spaghetti Pasta 454 g
$1.49 Yes $2.49
NO NAME Black Beans 540 ml
$1.79
NO NAME Long Grain White Rice 900 g
$5.99
NO NAME Flaked Light Tuna 170 g
$1.99
MISS VICKIES Original Recipe kettle cooked potato chips 200 g
$5.49

IGA

An IGA grocery store sign in Quebec.

An IGA grocery store sign in Quebec.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

  • Item total: $103.77
  • Delivery fee: $7.99
  • Bag charge: $0.75
  • QST: $0.64
  • GST: $0.32
  • GRAND TOTAL: $113.48

Product namePrice/UnitSale?Regular Price
Compliments Olive Oil Pure Extra Light 1 L $9.99 Yes $10.99
Yellow Onions 907 g $1.99 Yes $2.49
Garlic Mesh Bag 3 Count $1.99
Red Pepper Extra Large 1 Count $2.19
Organic Zucchini Green 2 Count $3.00
Large Orange Seedless 1 Count $2.29
HH Tomatoes 1 Count $1.49
Romaine Lettuce 1 Count $3.99
Carrots Bag 907 g $3.49
Compliments Whole Wheat Bread Italian Style 675 g $3.99
Medium Ground Beef 450 g $6.74 ($14.97/kg)
Exceldor Chicken Breast Boneless Fillet Removed 480 g $12.48 ($25.99/kg)
Sunrise Tofu Firm 500 g $3.99
Québon 3.25% Milk Homogenized 2 L $4.48
Compliments 0% Greek Yogurt Plain 650 g $6.29
Compliments White Eggs Large $3.89
Hunt's Tomato Sauce Original 910 ml $2.99 Yes $3.69
Panache Pasta Spaghetti 500 g $2.79
NuPak Black Turtle Beans 540 ml $2.19
Compliments White Rice Long Grain 2 kg $5.29
Compliments Flaked Light Tuna Skipjack In Water 170 g $1.99
Miss Vickie's Original Recipe kettle cooked potato chips 200 g $5.29

Metro

A Metro grocery store sign in Ontario.

A Metro grocery store sign in Ontario.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

  • Item total: $104.80
  • Bag charge: $4.00
  • Delivery fee: $3.99
  • QST: $1.24
  • GST: $0.62
  • GRAND TOTAL: $114.65

Product namePrice/UnitSale?Regular Price
1 L Filippo Beiro Extra Virgin Olive Oil $12.49 Yes $16.49
1 lb Bag Yellow Onions $2.99
2 Heads Garlic $1.10
1 Greenhouse Red Bell Pepper $3.30
2 Zucchini $1.45 Yes $6.59/kg
1 3 lb Bag Oranges $6.99
2 Tomatoes $2.20
1 Head Romaine $2.99
2 lb Bag Carrots $2.49 Yes $2.99
1 Loaf Sliced Selection White Bread $2.99 Yes $3.59
Lean Ground Beef, 454 g $9.99
Boneless Chicken Breast, 450 g $10.90 Yes $25.33/kg
Plain Tofu, 454 g $3.99
2 L 3.25% Beatrice Milk $4.48
2% Liberté Plain Greek Yogurt $9.39
12 Selection Large White Eggs $3.89
Selection Tomato Sauce, 680 ml $1.97 Yes $2.79
Delverde Spaghetti N. 4 450 g $2.99 Yes $3.99
La Costeña Whole Black Beans, 528 mL $2.69
Selection Long Grain White Rice 900 g $2.99 Yes $3.79
2 Cans Selection Tuna, 170 g $1.79 Yes $1.99
Miss Vickie's chips, 200 g $4.49 Yes $5.29


Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor. He lives in Saint-Henri and loves it so much that he named his cat after it. On weekdays, he's publishing stories, editing and helping to manage MTL Blog's team of amazing writers. His beats include the STM, provincial and municipal politics and Céline Dion. On weekends, you might run into him brunching at Greenspot, walking along the Lachine Canal or walking Henri the cat in Parc Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier.
Willa Holt
Staff Writer
Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog, often found covering weird and wonderful real estate and local politics from her home base in Montreal.
