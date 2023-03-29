We Compared Grocery Prices At IGA, Maxi, Metro, Provigo & Super C — There Was A Clear Winner
Mar 29, 2023, 3:14 PM
As food prices mount in Canada, we put five major grocery stores in Quebec to the test to see which offered the lowest prices for the same shopping list. Our targets: IGA, Maxi, Metro, Provigo and Super C.
To do this, we prepared five online orders, selecting the cheapest product each store could give us for each item on our list.
The result is a snapshot of food prices at each chain.
Methodology
Our grocery list included 27 items in total:
- olive oil, 1 L,
- 1 bag of yellow onions, ~900 g,
- 2 garlic bulbs,
- 1 red bell pepper,
- 2 zucchini,
- 2 oranges,
- 2 tomatoes,
- romaine lettuce,
- bag of carrots, ~900 grams,
- 1 loaf of bread,
- ground beef, ~400-450 grams,
- chicken breast, ~400-450 grams,
- tofu, ~400-450 grams,
- 1 carton of 3.25% milk, 2 litres,
- plain Greek yogurt, ~600-650 grams,
- 12 eggs,
- plain tomato sauce, ~680 ml,
- spaghetti, ~450-500 g,
- 2 cans of black beans, ~400-450 ml,
- white rice, ~900 g,
- 2 cans of tuna,
- and one bag of Miss Vickie's chips, 200 g.
Our orders also had to adhere to the following parameters:
- The order address was Montreal City Hall, 275, rue Notre Dame E. H2Y 1C6
- We had to select the lowest-price product for each item on our grocery list.
- We could include items on sale. Sale prices, where applicable, and regular prices are noted below.
- Quantities could exceed but not be less than our targets, so long as they were still the lowest-price product.
The results are below, in ascending order of total price before taxes and fees.
Maxi
A Maxi grocery store sign.
- Item total: $83.82
- Delivery fee: $4.99
- Service fee: $1.00
- QST + GST: $1.64
- GRAND TOTAL: $91.45
|Product name
|Price/Unit
|Sale?
|Regular Price
|GALLO Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|$12.99
|FARMER'S MARKET Yellow Onions
|$1.94
|Yes
|$2.49
|ROOSTER Garlic Bulbs, 3-count
|$0.99
|Red Pepper
|$2.64
|Zucchini
|$1.85
|Navel Orange, Medium
|$2.24
|Tomato Beefsteak Red
|$1.11
|$2.36
|Romaine Lettuce
|$3.49
|
FARMER'S MARKET Carrots 3 lb bag
|$2.99
|
NO NAME Enriched White Bread 675 g
|$2.99
|Medium Ground Beef 500 g
|$6.00 ($1.20 /100 g)
|MAPLE LEAF Chicken Breasts, Boneless, Skinless 2-Pack
|$7.00
|
ROOSTER Tofu, Firm 420 g
|$2.49
|
QUEBON Homogenized Milk 2 l
|$4.48
|
PRESIDENT'S CHOICE Plain Greek Yogurt 5% 650 g
|$5.00
|NO NAME Large Grade A Eggs
|$3.49
|Yes
|$3.85
|
HUNT'S Tomato Sauce 680 ml
|$1.22
|Yes
|$1.89
|
PRIMO Spaghetti 750 g
|$1.22
|Yes
|$2.79
|
NO NAME Black Beans 540 ml
|$1.22
|Yes
|$1.49
|
NO NAME Long Grain White Rice 2 kg
|$4.49
|
NO NAME Flaked Light Tuna 170 g
|$1.29
|MISS VICKIES Original Recipe kettle cooked potato chips 200g
|$4.99
Super C
A Super C store in Gatineau, Quebec.
- Item total: $91.56
- QST: $0.33
- GST: $0.17
- GRAND TOTAL: $92.06
|Product name
|Price/Unit
|Sale?
|Regular Price
|Selection Olive Oil 1 L
|$9.99
|1 Bag Yellow Onions
|$3.99
|500 g Garlic
|$4.99
|1 300 g Red Bell Pepper
|$1.29
|Yes
|$4.30/kg
|2 Zucchini, 245 g
|$1.08
|Yes
|$4.39/kg
|3 lb Bag Navel Oranges
|$5.99
|2 Greenhouse Tomatoes
|$1.30
|1 Head Romaine Lettuce
|$2.99
|3 lb Bag Carrots
|$3.49
|1 Loaf Selection White Bread
|$2.99
|Famille Fontaine Lean Ground Beef, 454 g
|$7.99
|Naturalia Boneless Chicken Breast, 450 g
|$10.41
|Unisoya Plain Tofu, 454 g
|$3.99
|Beatrice 3.25% Milk 2 L
|$4.48
|750 g Plain Greek Yogurt 2%
|$6.99
|12 Large White Eggs
|$3.85
|Hunt's Original Tomato Sauce, 680 mL
|$1.99
|Yes
|$2.49
|Aurora Spaghetti, 450 g
|$2.49
|Life Smart Black Beans, 540 mL
|$1.79
|Selection 900 g Long Grain White Rice
|$2.99
|2 Cans Selection Tuna, 170 g
|$1.29
|Miss Vickie's chips, 200 g
|$3.33
|Yes
|$4.39
Provigo
A Provigo grocery store sign in Quebec.
- Item total: $96.55
- Delivery fee: $4.99
- Service fee: $1.00
- QST + GST: $1.72
- GRAND TOTAL: $104.26
|Product name
|Price/Unit
|Sale?
|Regular Price
|
PRESIDENT'S CHOICE New World Evoo Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 l
|$9.99
|Yes
|$14.99
|
FARMER'S MARKET Yellow Onions 3 lb bag
|$2.49
|
ROOSTER Garlic Bulbs, 3-count 90 g
|$1.99
|Red Peppers
|$2.38
|Zucchini
|$1.85
|Navel Oranges
|$2.31
|Tomatoes On The Vine Red (1Bunch)
|$2.65
|Yes
|$5.46
|Romaine Lettuce
|$3.39
|
FARMER'S MARKET Carrots 3 lb bag
|$2.99
|60% Whole Wheat Bread, sliced 450 g
|$3.29
|Lean Ground Beef, Tray Pack
|$7.13 ($16.51/kg)
|Chicken Breast Boneless Skinless, Tray Pack
|$10.78 ($21.14/kg)
|
ROOSTER Tofu, Firm 420 g
|$2.39
|QUEBON Homogenized Milk
|$4.48
|
LIBERTE Greek Plain 2% MF Yogurt 750 g
|$6.49
|
NO NAME Medium Grade A White Eggs 12 eggs
|$3.89
|
PRESIDENT'S CHOICE Tomatoes First Original Tomato Sauce 680 ml
|$2.79
|
PRESIDENT'S CHOICE Spaghetti Pasta 454 g
|$1.49
|Yes
|$2.49
|
NO NAME Black Beans 540 ml
|$1.79
|
NO NAME Long Grain White Rice 900 g
|$5.99
|
NO NAME Flaked Light Tuna 170 g
|$1.99
|
MISS VICKIES Original Recipe kettle cooked potato chips 200 g
|$5.49
IGA
An IGA grocery store sign in Quebec.
- Item total: $103.77
- Delivery fee: $7.99
- Bag charge: $0.75
- QST: $0.64
- GST: $0.32
- GRAND TOTAL: $113.48
|Product name
|Price/Unit
|Sale?
|Regular Price
|Compliments Olive Oil Pure Extra Light 1 L
|$9.99
|Yes
|$10.99
|Yellow Onions 907 g
|$1.99
|Yes
|$2.49
|Garlic Mesh Bag 3 Count
|$1.99
|Red Pepper Extra Large 1 Count
|$2.19
|Organic Zucchini Green 2 Count
|$3.00
|Large Orange Seedless 1 Count
|$2.29
|HH Tomatoes 1 Count
|$1.49
|Romaine Lettuce 1 Count
|$3.99
|Carrots Bag 907 g
|$3.49
|Compliments Whole Wheat Bread Italian Style 675 g
|$3.99
|Medium Ground Beef 450 g
|$6.74 ($14.97/kg)
|Exceldor Chicken Breast Boneless Fillet Removed 480 g
|$12.48 ($25.99/kg)
|Sunrise Tofu Firm 500 g
|$3.99
|Québon 3.25% Milk Homogenized 2 L
|$4.48
|Compliments 0% Greek Yogurt Plain 650 g
|$6.29
|Compliments White Eggs Large
|$3.89
|Hunt's Tomato Sauce Original 910 ml
|$2.99
|Yes
|$3.69
|Panache Pasta Spaghetti 500 g
|$2.79
|NuPak Black Turtle Beans 540 ml
|$2.19
|Compliments White Rice Long Grain 2 kg
|$5.29
|Compliments Flaked Light Tuna Skipjack In Water 170 g
|$1.99
|Miss Vickie's Original Recipe kettle cooked potato chips 200 g
|$5.29
Metro
A Metro grocery store sign in Ontario.
- Item total: $104.80
- Bag charge: $4.00
- Delivery fee: $3.99
- QST: $1.24
- GST: $0.62
- GRAND TOTAL: $114.65
|Product name
|Price/Unit
|Sale?
|Regular Price
|1 L Filippo Beiro Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|$12.49
|Yes
|$16.49
|1 lb Bag Yellow Onions
|$2.99
|2 Heads Garlic
|$1.10
|1 Greenhouse Red Bell Pepper
|$3.30
|2 Zucchini
|$1.45
|Yes
|$6.59/kg
|1 3 lb Bag Oranges
|$6.99
|2 Tomatoes
|$2.20
|1 Head Romaine
|$2.99
|2 lb Bag Carrots
|$2.49
|Yes
|$2.99
|1 Loaf Sliced Selection White Bread
|$2.99
|Yes
|$3.59
|Lean Ground Beef, 454 g
|$9.99
|Boneless Chicken Breast, 450 g
|$10.90
|Yes
|$25.33/kg
|Plain Tofu, 454 g
|$3.99
|2 L 3.25% Beatrice Milk
|$4.48
|2% Liberté Plain Greek Yogurt
|$9.39
|12 Selection Large White Eggs
|$3.89
|Selection Tomato Sauce, 680 ml
|$1.97
|Yes
|$2.79
|Delverde Spaghetti N. 4 450 g
|$2.99
|Yes
|$3.99
|La Costeña Whole Black Beans, 528 mL
|$2.69
|Selection Long Grain White Rice 900 g
|$2.99
|Yes
|$3.79
|2 Cans Selection Tuna, 170 g
|$1.79
|Yes
|$1.99
|Miss Vickie's chips, 200 g
|$4.49
|Yes
|$5.29