These Quebec Cabins Suspended 10 Metres In The Air Offer Magical Views Of The St. Lawrence
After nearly two years of work on the construction, these new Quebec cabins suspended 10 metres in the air at Repère Boréal are finally open for visitors, providing the most spectacular views!
This site in Quebec's Charlevoix region is a four-hour drive from Montreal, but undoubtedly worth the mini road trip.
Remember how badly we all wanted to live in a treehouse when we were young? Well, this is basically the adult version of that dream come true.
The "UHU" cabins, which is said to mean "owl" in Innu, are standing on massive stilts, providing you with a magical view of the Saint Lawrence River during every season.
To get to the cabin, you'll have to climb the covered stairs before crossing the short wooden walkway to discover the interior of this little haven of peace. And inside, you've got everything you need to have a stress-free stay.
"The UHU offers a unique experience that combines design, comfort and relaxation. Indeed, you will find a superior quality bed, a toilet, a shower open on the stars, a heated floor, an integrated sound system and a fully equipped kitchen," the website says.
And of course, since it's the 21st century, there's WiFi in the cabins too.
Downstairs, you can even enjoy a small fire pit and the various facilities of the site such as the spa area.
Prices start at $329 per night, accommodating two people, with a minimum of two nights per stay. Arrival is at 4 p.m. and departure is at 11 a.m.
You can see when the cabins are available directly on the website.
The new UHU cabins of Repère Boréal
Price per night: From $329 for two people
Address: 3141, rte. du Fleuve, Les Éboulements, QC
