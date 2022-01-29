Trending Topics

These Scandi-Style Cabins For Rent Near Montreal Come With Fireplaces & Hot Tubs

The coziest winter getaway! ❄️

Associate Editor
These Scandi-Style Cabins For Rent Near Montreal Come With Fireplaces & Hot Tubs
@camille_labonte | Instagram

Feeling the winter blues? Wishing you were anywhere but Montreal? Perhaps a weekend getaway is exactly what you need. Umari Casa offers two stunning cabins for rent right near Lac Supérieur that will let you completely disconnect from reality.

Located one hour 45 minutes from Montreal, close to Mont-Tremblant, this dreamy destination offers an array of amenities in both cabins. The cabins, which are designed with Scandinavian style in mind, feature super cozy interiors to keep you comfortable during your stay.

Umari Casa guests can stay in Casa 122 or Casa 124. Both can accommodate a total of eight guests.

Casa 122 has three bedrooms, six beds and two bathrooms and is available starting at $578 per night. Casa 124 is equipped with three bedrooms, six beds, and one bathroom and is available starting at $675 per night.

Each cabin is fully furnished (and beautifully so) and comes with laundry machines, WiFi, and an entertainment unit for you to enjoy some of your favourite movies and TV shows. You can also snuggle up by the fire while you watch because there's a luxurious fireplace, with supplied firewood, in each cabin. Did someone say s'mores?

Umari describes the cabins as the perfect spot for "family and friends to gather and to share great conversation over scrumptious food or a drink," and with a fully equipped kitchen, you can make all the delish meals your heart desires.

@davidmaman

Another beautiful Cabin 1h30 form Montreal🤯 #quebec #cabin #cabinlife #canada #design #architecture #montreal @Umaricasa


But if you're more interested in getting outdoors, Umari Casa offers guests access to their very own private walk-out deck with a hot tub, outdoor fireplace, and seating — making it the ideal après ski spot.

The Casas offer spectacular views of the wooded surroundings, which are picture-perfect all year round. Guests are welcome to bring skates and enjoy the ice rink and the mini-gym located at Club de la Pointe Resort, as access is included with the reservation.

The sleek and modern chalets mixed with the beauty of the surroundings will certainly have you feeling one with nature. So pack some flannel and get ready to slow down, unplug and unwind.

Umari Casa Winter Getaway Cabins

Starting at $578/night

Book

Address: 69 ch. de la Pointe-aux-Pères, Lac-Supérieur, QC & 87 ch. de la Pointe-aux-Pères, Lac-Supérieur, QC

Why You Need To Go: Umari Casa is the perfect destination to completely unwind, relax and forget about all your worries. Located near Lac Supérieur, you can bask in the outdoors, including enjoying your very own private jacuzzi, and access to an ice rink. Then you can warm up inside by the fire as your watch your fave flick.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

