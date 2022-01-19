Every Time You Stay At These Quebec Cabins For Rent Near Tremblant, 10 Trees Get Planted
You're totally secluded in the woods at each cabin. 🍃
If you've been dreaming about escaping the hustle and bustle of the city, hinter's Quebec cabins for rent are the ideal spaces for you to do so. And for every booking, 10 trees get planted.
Started in 2016, this business has created the perfect mix between an Airbnb and a hotel. MTL spoke with Mauricio Padilla, the founder of hinter, who explained what exactly the brand's experience entails.
Padilla described the company as a "small hotel brand" that currently has two spaces you can book, both of which are within a 15-minute drive from Tremblant.
There's the "hinterhouse" and the "hintercabin x." He said the spaces have a Scandanavian influence to them. Both spaces have two bedrooms and can fit four guests. The cabin is $400/night and the house is $520/night.
On its website, the company outlines its aesthetic sensibilities: "Our well-being is deeply connected with what surrounds us. Less is more. We design spaces where you reconnect with the outdoors. Nature is everything. No clutter. Comfort. This is our take on what a hotel 'room' should be."
For each booking, hinter plants 10 trees. More specifically, at the end of every quarter, Padilla explained, the company donates to One Tree Planted, which then typically decides where the trees will be planted, often focusing on areas in need.
According to Padilla, each house enables them to plant 1,400 to 1,500 trees a year.
Unlike some Airbnb experiences, when you rent a hinter space, you're renting the entire cabin, not just a room. And these cabins are totally secluded in the woods, to ensure a peaceful experience.
As availabilities are limited and often booked three to four months in advance, Padilla advised that you add yourself to the waitlist, so when cancellations happen, you'll be on their contact list.