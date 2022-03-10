You Can Sleep In A Floating Cabin On This River 2h30 From Montreal
This Airbnb really allows you to be one with nature!
Sometimes you just need a good weekend retreat to decompress and reset, and this Airbnb might be the perfect spot to do just that! Located in Chelsea, Quebec, this unique floating cabin allows you to completely get away and escape your city troubles.
The Airbnb, known as 'The Zen River' is a small boat with an 8X10 cabin that fits two people about 2 hours and 30 minutes west of Montreal. While it might be quite the drive, it's the ideal spot to get in touch with your inner self.
The floating cabin is equipped with a double bed fitted with a duvet, linens pillow, and semi-firm mattress. The Airbnb interior also has a few small tables and shelves, along with two windows, both of which look out to the stunning views of the Gatineau River.
If you're looking for something a bit more luxe, then this spot might not be the best option for you. The boat has no kitchen, appliances or cooking supplies. That means it's best to pack prepared meals or enjoy the café that is only a five-minute drive or 40-minute walk from the Airbnb.
Considering it's called 'The Zen River' this spot is perfect for anyone looking for a minimalist retreat. Bonnie, the owner of the property, said that the concept was inspired behind the film Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter and "is designed to feel like a floating Zen retreat house."
Outside there is a small patio area and a hanging bench and hammock for you to relax on. The 'Zen' Airbnb is the ideal rental to live out your meditative dreams. If you wish to do some yoga, you can do it on the dock outside, or inside the boat — as the bed is able to be attached to the wall for optimal space.
During the summer months, the bed is covered with netting to protect against any insects and has a jug of spring water for you to drink from (with your own cup or bottle, of course). As for the winter months, since this is a four-season boat, a propane oven keeps the interior warm.
While there's no electricity or running water, the Airbnb does have a USB charger pack and light for you to use if needed.
What about the bathroom? While there isn't one directly on the boat, there is an outhouse with a dry composting toilet on land, which is quite easy to use.
You can rent it solo, with a friend, or that special someone for $99 a night, excluding service and cleaning fees.
There is parking on land near the path that brings you to the dock and boat. Although this isn't a lavish vacation-style getaway, it's the ultimate zen retreat you've been looking for to truly escape the city life.
'The River Zen' Airbnb
Price: 99$/night
Address: Chelsea, Quebec.
Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a sweet minimal escape, then you've found the right place! This Airbnb offers up the perfect space for you to get in touch with your inner self, relax, read, or catch up on some much-needed sleep. With no running water or electricity, you'll truly feel as if you're one with nature.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.