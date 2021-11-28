Real Estate

This $1.25M Quebec Cottage For Sale Looks Straight Out Of A Christmas Movie (PHOTOS)

Not a bad place to be stuck during a snowstorm.

Elise Delorme | RE/MAX Québec

Any cheesy Christmas movie fan has felt the urge to move to a snowy remote village during the holidays at least once in their life. And this Quebec cottage for sale an hour and a half from Montreal feels like the perfect place to live a moment like this out.

Located in West Bolton in the Montérégie region, this rustic home will immerse the new owners in a fairytale setting worthy of a Sunday afternoon movie. The well-known realtor in this area, Elise Delorme, confirmed with MTL Blog that "the transaction is being finalized this week and that [they] have received several offers."

Elise Delorme | RE/MAX Québec

Surrounded by trees, this home listed at $1,250,000 sits on a 238,709 square foot lot and has a private pond where swimming is possible in the summer.

Elise Delorme | RE/MAX Québec

Next to the house is a shed perfect for storage, as well as a cute little dock to sit on while admiring the scenery and the pond.

Elise Delorme | RE/MAX Québec

Inside, the second floor is completely open concept and with the many windows, light penetrates very easily, while showing a glimpse of a magical snowy scenery in winter.

Elise Delorme | RE/MAX Québec

On the first floor, you can find the kitchen, the dining room, a bathroom and two living rooms, one of which overlooks the back terrace and the small pond.

Elise Delorme | RE/MAX Québec

When you walk up the stairs to the second floor, you see two bathrooms, two bedrooms and an office that could also be used as a bedroom. Each room is equipped with large windows that allow you to admire the entire property.

Elise Delorme | RE/MAX Québec

A family room, a bedroom and a laundry room are located in the basement. For movie lovers, the living room could easily be transformed into a home theatre or a game room for those who prefer a little action in their day-to-day.

The huge lot located on Glen Mountain, between Mount Gauvin and Mount Foster is a perfect little paradise for those who like the typical cottage, but with a modern touch.

Quebec Cottage For Sale

Price: $1,250,000

Address: 10, chemic de la Tour, Bolton-Ouest, QC

See the listing

