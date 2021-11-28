This $1.25M Quebec Cottage For Sale Looks Straight Out Of A Christmas Movie (PHOTOS)
Not a bad place to be stuck during a snowstorm.
Any cheesy Christmas movie fan has felt the urge to move to a snowy remote village during the holidays at least once in their life. And this Quebec cottage for sale an hour and a half from Montreal feels like the perfect place to live a moment like this out.
Located in West Bolton in the Montérégie region, this rustic home will immerse the new owners in a fairytale setting worthy of a Sunday afternoon movie. The well-known realtor in this area, Elise Delorme, confirmed with MTL Blog that "the transaction is being finalized this week and that [they] have received several offers."
Surrounded by trees, this home listed at $1,250,000 sits on a 238,709 square foot lot and has a private pond where swimming is possible in the summer.
Next to the house is a shed perfect for storage, as well as a cute little dock to sit on while admiring the scenery and the pond.
Inside, the second floor is completely open concept and with the many windows, light penetrates very easily, while showing a glimpse of a magical snowy scenery in winter.
On the first floor, you can find the kitchen, the dining room, a bathroom and two living rooms, one of which overlooks the back terrace and the small pond.
When you walk up the stairs to the second floor, you see two bathrooms, two bedrooms and an office that could also be used as a bedroom. Each room is equipped with large windows that allow you to admire the entire property.
A family room, a bedroom and a laundry room are located in the basement. For movie lovers, the living room could easily be transformed into a home theatre or a game room for those who prefer a little action in their day-to-day.
The huge lot located on Glen Mountain, between Mount Gauvin and Mount Foster is a perfect little paradise for those who like the typical cottage, but with a modern touch.
Quebec Cottage For Sale
Price: $1,250,000
Address: 10, chemic de la Tour, Bolton-Ouest, QC