This Quebec Home For Sale That Looks Like A Shoebox Hides A Super Lush Interior (PHOTOS)

The bathroom is absolutely dreamy.

Courtesy of Jimmy Lemieux

If you're looking for super unique properties, you should take a look at this Quebec home for sale, as its interior is the opposite of its exterior. Behind that all-black outside is a bright paradise at $399,900.

Located in Mirabel, this loft-style house has eight rooms and a special history, being a former pet store that was completely renovated in 2021. The cost of the work is estimated at $150,000 by the owner.

Courtesy of Jimmy Lemieux

When you step inside, you discover a large living room of 264.25 square feet and a dining room.

Courtesy of Jimmy Lemieux

The kitchen is nearly 122 square feet. It's composed of a central island and is located near a large bay window.

Courtesy of Jimmy Lemieux

The bathroom is absolutely beautiful with a freestanding tub and a walk-in shower.

Courtesy of Jimmy Lemieux

Not to mention the stone sinks, which immediately give the room a natural feel.

Courtesy of Jimmy Lemieux

The bedroom is also very bright and is almost 180 square feet.

Courtesy of Jimmy Lemieux

It also has a walk-in closet of the same size, so there's plenty of room to store all of your clothes.

Courtesy of Jimmy Lemieux

Special mention for the small outdoor area with fake grass and lounge chairs, which makes it a warm space to enjoy the sun once summer comes.

Courtesy of Jimmy Lemieux

The interior of this home is arguably more impressive than its shoebox-looking exterior. But hey, it's not always about appearances.

One-Storey House For Sale In Mirabel

Price: $399,900

Address: 13550, rue Turcot, Mirabel, QC

See the listing

