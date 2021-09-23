This Quebec Home For Sale That Looks Like A Shoebox Hides A Super Lush Interior (PHOTOS)
The bathroom is absolutely dreamy.
If you're looking for super unique properties, you should take a look at this Quebec home for sale, as its interior is the opposite of its exterior. Behind that all-black outside is a bright paradise at $399,900.
Located in Mirabel, this loft-style house has eight rooms and a special history, being a former pet store that was completely renovated in 2021. The cost of the work is estimated at $150,000 by the owner.
When you step inside, you discover a large living room of 264.25 square feet and a dining room.
The kitchen is nearly 122 square feet. It's composed of a central island and is located near a large bay window.
The bathroom is absolutely beautiful with a freestanding tub and a walk-in shower.
Not to mention the stone sinks, which immediately give the room a natural feel.
The bedroom is also very bright and is almost 180 square feet.
It also has a walk-in closet of the same size, so there's plenty of room to store all of your clothes.
Special mention for the small outdoor area with fake grass and lounge chairs, which makes it a warm space to enjoy the sun once summer comes.
The interior of this home is arguably more impressive than its shoebox-looking exterior. But hey, it's not always about appearances.
One-Storey House For Sale In Mirabel
Price: $399,900
Address: 13550, rue Turcot, Mirabel, QC