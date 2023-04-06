This Dating App Has A Refreshing Feature & Here's Why
Which fruit are you?
Looking for a dating app that's as fresh and playful as you are? FRUITZ is changing the dating scene in 2023 by prioritizing the importance of finding a partner who shares your relationship goals, no matter what they may be. By incorporating fruit as a central theme, FRUITZ eliminates the confusion and uncertainty that can arise in relationships by allowing users to select the fruit that best represents their dating intentions.
Gone are the days of stereotypes and preconceived notions about what people should want in relationships. The playing field is finally level, and people are free to explore their own desires and preferences without fear of judgment for all genders.
Just pick the fruit that matches your dating vibe and voila! It's that simple!
1 fruit = 1 intention
Courtesy of FRUITZ
🍒 To find your other half #TieTheKnot
🍇 To share a glass of wine and maybe dine #NoOneNightStand
🍉 To find fruits with benefits #NoSeedsAttached
🍑 To dance in your sheets tonight #GoBananas
Why You Need To Check It Out: You can express your dating intentions in an honest and straightforward way, making it easy to find someone who's on the same page as you. Whether you're looking for a casual fling or a long-term relationship, FRUITZ has got you covered. So why wait? Download FRUITZ today and start swiping your way to juicy love!
Where to get started: Click here
With FRUITZ, there's no need to worry about miscommunications or awkwardness - just sweet, juicy connections from the get-go.