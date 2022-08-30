9 Spots To Get A Bangin' Montreal Brunch Under $30
Because brunch shouldn't break the budget.
Sometimes, all you need is a nice brunch with the boys. Unfortunately, this most sociable of meals can tend to run on the expensive side, especially if you're looking for quality. Montreal has a host of brunchable restaurants, but finding the perfect spot on a budget can be a struggle. No longer! This list rounds up some of the best affordable brunch locations across the city, for anyone not prepared to drop a day's work on two coffees and a loaded crepe.
To make it onto this hallowed list, each restaurant has to be affordable enough to get a good meal AND a good drink. We can't be making the girlies choose between a mimosa and an eggs bennie. It's simply not done.
Thankfully, these 9 spots give you the budgetary room to invest in a nice mocha to wash down your waffles. Each restaurant is listed with an average price — that's the cost of a mid-range entree plus a randomly selected delicious beverage. It's approximate, and your mileage may vary. Let's get into it.
Meson
Price: ~$24
Where: 345, rue Villeray
Why You Should Go: Meson offers a range of breakfast entrees, including a loaded French toast and all-dressed patatas bravas. If you want a slightly more adventurous mid-morning wakeup, they also offer a Galician-style chopped octopus with poached eggs. All this, for less than $30 before tax.
Le Vieux St-Laurent
Price: $24
Where: 3993, blvd St Laurent
Why You Should Go: This popular breakfast resto offers a lot of variety, which is a godsend for some and a hellish gauntlet of choices for me. Getting a full plate of bacon, eggs, home fries and a side plus a house smoothie won't even break $25.
Le Café Bloom
Price: $18.50
Where: 1940, rue Centre
Why You Should Go: From a Japanese tofu and rice bowl to an eggy spinach concoction, this brunch spot has a more limited menu that doesn't compromise on quality. If you want a merguez breakfast sandwich and a nice 11 a.m. cider, you're at the right place.
Arthur's
Price: $25
Where: 4621, rue Notre Dame Ouest
Why You Should Go: Another high-quality spot with a relatively brief menu, Arthur's offers breakfast foods with Levantine flair, including a flavourful shakshuka for $20. Within the range of cheap brunches, it's more of a splurge, but it's popular for a reason!
Universel
Price: $29
Where: 359, rue Saint-Catherine Ouest; 2055, rue Peel
Why You Should Go: With a massive menu and an equally large interior, this restaurant is a great spot for bigger groups. Universel serves a wide range of eggs benedict, waffles, omelettes and breakfast sandwiches — and the alcohol options aren't too shabby, either.
Wolf and Workman
Price: $30
Where: 139, rue Saint-Paul Ouest
Why You Should Go: A pricier spot on this list, relatively speaking, Wolf and Workman is known for its brunch options, which include blueberry and bacon pancakes and a full English breakfast. Add on a cocktail and the price increases, but not over our limit, if you're a little crafty — and sources say it's worth the splurge.
Café Régine
Price: $27
Where: 1840, rue Beaubien E
Why You Should Go: Another city-wide favourite, Café Régine offers luxurious meals for meat-lovers and vegetarians alike. Their sweet options, including strawberry-topped brioche French toast and a smaller waffle with fruits, look as appetizing as their slightly wider range of savoury meals. If you like cheesy croissant sandwiches or mushroomy poached eggs, this is the place for you.
Café Gentile
Price: $30
Where: 4126, rue Ste-Catherine Ouest
Why You Should Go: This Italian breakfast resto has both beautiful plates and lovely cocktails, the perfect brunch combination! Some of the mains ramp up in price, but on the cheaper side there is a baked Italian omelette loaded with veggies and cheeses and a gourmet breakfast sandwich with truffled scrambled eggs (!!). Gentile is on the thin edge between affordable and high-end, and it's worth a visit to see what life might be like on the other side.
Brasserie 701
Price: $29
Where: 701, Côte de la Place d'Armes
Why You Should Go: This egg-heavy menu offers all the classics, plus some pricey foie gras French toast (??) and a more reasonably priced chicken and waffles. If you're ready to spend a little extra, there's an open mimosa bar for $29 per person. It may be against the spirit of this list, but it is absolutely in the spirit of a fabulous brunch with the girlies. Only you can say what matters more.