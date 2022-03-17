7 Montreal Restaurants With Comfort Food So Good You Can Delete Tinder
Nothing hits the spot like comfort food does!
With spring literally right around the corner, and the weather finally looking up, there's no better time to dive into some much-needed comfort food to get your soul (and stomach) ready for the season.
Luckily, Montreal is home to countless restaurants that do comfort food just right! So whether you're looking to get your grub on with some mac n' cheese, or want a mouthwatering burger, these are the best spots to try out.
Dirty Dogs
Address: 3685, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC; 2010, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: When Montrealers think of comfort food, one thing comes to mind: Poutine. This local favourite has everything you're looking for when you're on the hunt for some serious comfort, from poutine, to burgers, to wings — Dirty Dogs does it all!
Dinnette Triple Crown
Address: 6704, rue Clark, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Serving up a Montreal take on classic Southern US cuisine, this spot just screams comfort food. Perfect at any time of year, but especially when you need a little extra warmth, this place is certainly worth the trip, and their menu won't disappoint.
Stash Café
Address: 200, rue Saint-Paul O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Even if you aren't familiar with Polish cuisine, you can imagine that the country knows how to make some incredible food for this time of year. Located in Old Montreal, the atmosphere is as warm and cozy as the plates. From traditional Polish dishes to some comfort food faves, plus some yum drinks and cocktails — you'll definitely leave feeling super satisfied.
Primo e Secondo
Address: 7023, rue Saint-Dominique, QC
Why You Need To Go: For many people, comfort food is all about carbs, especially pasta. Primo e Secondo is near the Jean-Talon Market and is perfect for celebrations, like birthdays, anniversaries or just making it through the week. With their many yummy pasta dishes, you'll be able to savour every single bite.
Le Chien Fumant
Address: 4710, rue Lanaudiere, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away deep in the Plateau is this unbelievable French-inspired bistro that proves that no matter what you cook, the most important ingredient is always love. Offering a rotating menu based on seasonal, local foods with some staples around all year, this is definitely a spot to check out if you haven't already and one to rush back to if you have.
Burger Bar
Address: 1465, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: There really is nothing quite as satisfying as sinking your teeth into a juicy burger. As you can guess by the name, this is the place downtown when you're craving a burger or any of the other amazing items on the menu including poutines, nachos, and wings.
Jukebox Burgers
Address: 11798, boul. Salaberry, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Jukebox Burgers takes you back to the classics, and we aren't just talking about their menu. The restaurant offers retro diner vibes with any and every comfort food item you can think of. From their delish mac n' cheese, wings, fries, and of course, burgers, you can't go wrong!