This Magical Quebec Hike Feels Like You've Stepped Inside A Snow Globe (PHOTOS)
A perfect winter road trip from Montreal!
While it's easy for us all to just want to hibernate in our beds and binge-watch Netflix until winter is over, a little fresh air always does one a world of good. And this Quebec hike with a sublime landscape is an ideal spot to explore during the cold season.
Located in Saint-Fulgence in the Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean region, Parc national des Monts-Valin feels like you're inside a snow globe once it's filled up with fluffy white snowflakes everywhere.
The national park's winter schedule starts on December 10. Whenever you decide to venture there, you can make your way to the Discovery and Visitors Centre starting at 8 a.m. to decide which trails you want to embark on.
If you'd rather cross-country ski than hike, there are five trails you can try that have levels ranging from easy to difficult.
For those all about the views, there's a heated hut located on a hill 6 kilometres from the centre where you can rest and enjoy the fairytale-like panoramic view.
With 77 kilometres of marked trails available to anyone who wants to go on a snowshoeing adventure, this spot may just convince you to love wintertime. And here's a tip: The prettiest lookouts and viewpoints are found on Pic-de-la-Tête-de-Chien, Pic-de-la-Hutte and Mirador trails.
And for those who aren't too big on winter workouts, you'll want to check out the Fantôme Express, a caterpillar shuttle that will take you to the Vallée des Fantômes that looks straight out of a Christmas movie.
Anyone who makes it to the top of this 984-metre mountain will get to admire a magical snowy landscape with breathtaking views.
It may be a five-hour drive from Montreal, but it's certainly worth the road trip.
Parc national des Monts-Valin
Cost: $9
When: December 10, 2021, to March 28, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 360, rang St. Louis, Saint-Fulgence, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.