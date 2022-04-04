Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec hiking trails

A Quebec Hiking Trail Just Got A Lookout That Feels Like It's Hanging Off A Massive Cliff

It wraps around the very edge of a mountaintop.

Senior Editor
Walkway and lookout atop the Pic-de-la-Tête-de-Chien in Quebec's Parc national des Monts-Valin.

Walkway and lookout atop the Pic-de-la-Tête-de-Chien in Quebec's Parc national des Monts-Valin.

Courtesy of Sépaq

This is not a story for anyone with a fear of heights. Sépaq has unveiled a brand new walkway and lookout at the end of a Quebec hiking trail that offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape.

The 350-metre wooden path allows visitors to walk along the steep edge of the Pic-de-la-Tête-de-Chien, a 575-meter summit in the Parc national des Monts-Valin.

Sépaq constructed the walkway to protect the fragile alpine vegetation below. Until its construction, the society had blocked off the end of the trail.

The walkway has the added benefit of, as Sépaq put it in a news release, giving hikers the "impression of being suspended from [the] walls" of the Pic-de-la-Tête-de-Chien escarpment. Visitors will now also find a little shelter and picnic tables.

\u200bWalkway and lookout atop the Pic-de-la-T\u00eate-de-Chien in Quebec's Parc national des Monts-Valin.Walkway and lookout atop the Pic-de-la-Tête-de-Chien in Quebec's Parc national des Monts-Valin.Courtesy of Sépaq

The experience is really not for the faint of heart. In addition to the heights, hikers have to contend with a 340-metre climb just to get to the lookout. Roundtrip, it's an eight-kilometre trek that Sépaq estimates will take two and a half hours. It rates the hike as "difficult" on its online directory.

The Parc national des Monts-Valin is an approximately five-and-a-half-hour drive from Montreal and a three-hour drive from Quebec City.

But if you're planning a summer road trip to Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region — and not grappling with a paralyzing fear of heights — this might be a worthwhile bucket list addition.

Get the details below.

Mountaintop Lookout in Quebec's Parc national des Monts-Valin

Walkway and lookout atop the Pic-de-la-T\u00eate-de-Chien in Quebec's Parc national des Monts-Valin.

Walkway and lookout atop the Pic-de-la-Tête-de-Chien in Quebec's Parc national des Monts-Valin.

Courtesy of Sépaq

Where: Pic-de-la-Tête-de-Chien, Parc national des Monts-Valin, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean; the trailhead is located at the park's Centre de découverte et de services.

Why You Need To Go: For a challenging hike with a big payoff: you'll feel like you're soaring above the landscape.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...