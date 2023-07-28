This Patio In Montreal Will Make You Feel Like You’re In Europe
Take advantage of summer in Montreal
Summer is in full swing and if you’re looking for a vacation or a staycation here’s just the place. Located in Old Montreal, Hôtel Place d’Armes and it's rooftop Terrasse Place d'Armes are the perfect getaway that gives you the charm of Montreal and the feel of a European vacation.
Whether you’re staying at the hotel or just strolling through Old Montreal, you can visit Terrasse Place d’Armes, located on the 8th floor of Hôtel Place d’Armes. Considered one of the highest terraces in Old Montreal, you can take in breathtaking views of Place d’Armes Square, Notre-Dame Basilica and downtown while enjoying refreshing signature cocktails and summer food. Make it a full night out and visit Terrasse Place d’Armes on the weekend to see their live Djs!
Terrasse Place d'Armes
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 8th floor in Hôtel Place d'Arme | 55 Rue Saint-Jacques 8e étage, Montreal, Quebecs
Why You Need To Go: You don't have to travel to enjoy the feel of an Old European city. Enjoy the breathtaking views and feel of Terrasse Place d'Armes in Old Montreal while enjoying their signature cocktails and dishes. You can even take your weekend night outs to the next level with their live Djs.