This Quebec House For Sale Is Fit For A Bond Villain With A Pool On Top Of A Lake (PHOTOS)
Wait 'til you see the yard.
The only things missing from this Quebec mansion are a snake pit and a helipad. The house, which sits on an estate overlooking the Lac des Deux-Montagnes in Oka, is fit for a Bond villain with a grand, glossy interior, valley vistas and an outdoor entertainment area complete with an infinity pool that juts out into the lake itself.
Other notable features include a game room, home cinema and wine cellar.
In the first-floor living area, 14-foot ceilings and immense windows capture the wide lakeside views while rich wood ceilings, earthy accents and a fireside conversation pit create intimacy in an otherwise cavernous lair.
The living and dining rooms are joined by double-sided fireplaces and, outside, a veranda that runs the length of the lakefront façade.
There's even an office space that looks made for planning world domination.
Upstairs, each of the four bedrooms comes with its own walk-in closet and bathroom.
But the exterior is the home's main attraction.
The yard is divided into distinct sitting and activity areas, including a volleyball court, artificial waterfall and, at the centre, a large bar facing the lake.
By the shore are the private beach and a pier-like structure extending out into the water. On top is a pool that looks like it's floating on the rusty waves.
According to the listing, the pier extends far enough into the lake to accommodate yachts and other large boats — the perfect stage for a dramatic getaway from 007.
The home is on the market for $10,799,000 by Engel & Völkers realtors Julie St-Laurent and Jean-Marc Vicino.
Get the details below.
Lakeside Estate in OKA
Price: $10,799,000
Where: 384, rue Girouard, Oka, QC
Details: A grand estate built for parties on the shore of the Lac des Deux Montagnes