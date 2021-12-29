Trending Topics

Real Estate
This Montreal Island Home Just Broke A Quebec Price Record (PHOTOS)

There's a 10-person hot tub and a place to put your helicopter.

Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Sotheby's International Realty Canada reports that a home in Senneville on the western tip of Montreal Island is poised to break a record in Quebec.

With a listing price of $19,885,000, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in the province through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), according to Sotheby's. Realtor.com describes the MLS system as a platform that brokers use to create and share listings.

Sotheby's said on December 21 that the sale of the Senneville home was pending.

Plopped atop a six-acre estate running along 400 feet of Lac des Deux Montagnes, the house has five bedrooms, two of which have ensuite bathrooms, and five additional bathrooms.

Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty Canada

There are also five fireplaces and a seven(!)-car garage.

Oh, and this long list of amenities: a mirrored "infinity wine cellar," a gym, a sauna, home theatre, a playroom, a double shower and a soaker jacuzzi tub with a view of the lake in the primary ensuite bathroom, and, outside, a two-bedroom guest house, a 10-person hot tub(!!) and a designated helicopter landing site(!!!).

Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Sotheby's also describes high ceilings and "stunning fenestration," which is a really fun phrase that non-realtors don't use enough.

Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty Canada

In a statement, Sotheby's International Realty Quebec Regional Director Daniel Dagenais said that "this unprecedented sale reflects the surge in demand for luxury real estate not only on the Island of Montreal, but across the entire Montreal Census Metropolitan Area since the province's post-pandemic reopening" — which sounds great for those with millions to spend on property.

"Affluent Canadians are maximizing space to enhance their lifestyles given the many changes that were brought on by the pandemic," Sotheby's International Realty Canada President and CEO Don Kottick added.

"Properties that enable the enjoyment of recreational activities and the great outdoors in privacy, while also accommodating family and friends in comfort and with security will remain exceptional, and enduring lifestyle and financial investments."

Good for the rich people.

