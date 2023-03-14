You Won't Believe This $10.5 Million Beachside Mansion For Sale Actually Exists In Laval
The private beach also has its own pool, for some reason.
Laval may not be the seaside vacation destination of your dreams, but this Laval-sur-le-Lac mansion's private beach might just change your mind. With a hefty price tag of $10.5 million, this home is anything but humble, especially considering its footprint of over 123,000 square feet. The house has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms for a total of 12 rooms spanning over 9,500 square feet of indoor living space.
Let's take a look at the entrance of this 1975 construction, and see what makes the home's realtor call it "reminiscent of the finest properties in Malibu or Miami."
The mansion's driveway and front entrance.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
Across this wide desert of red brick lies an entrance as grand as it is rectangular, which is to say very.
A closer view of the home's front door.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
Two questionably tasteful, definitely not load-bearing statues on either side of the double doors welcome you into the sprawling home.
The main living area in the house.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
The mansion's primary living area is split into two back-to-back halves, so you can have two completely separate conversations on top of each other in the same vast acoustic space.
A second view of the living space, where one couch is mysteriously backwards.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
Where the house is decorated, it's all browns and animal prints, evoking an older sensibility of what looks impressive. This aesthetic strategy is not consistent throughout the home, as evidenced by the very plain kitchen.
The very white, plain kitchen.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
The kitchen is... well, it's white! As utilitarian and clinical as the living room is colourful and eccentric, the kitchen smacks of professional-chef money. It's functional and inoffensive, which should be good enough for most people who have millions to spare on a massive house in Laval.
A black-and-white dining room with a mirrored wall.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
In the dining room, the mansion's tastes continue to confuse: a black-and-white and opulent space, the mirrored walls and hammered-metal ceiling promise a disorienting evening should any guests choose to over-indulge in any mind-altering substances.
The primary bedroom of the home.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
In the primary suite, the animal prints are back in full force, with a zebra-print rug (real? fake? who knows?) desperately reaching its short little arms across the vast expanse of white carpet that dominates the room. It's an imposing space, even more so in contrast with the other bedrooms. They're... well, just look for yourself.
One of the (much smaller) subordinate bedrooms.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
It's not much to look at, but it could be yours for the low price of nearly $11 million. As guest bedrooms go, it certainly looks the part, evoking a small hotel or a particularly fancy AirBnB suite. One might expect sliiiightly more floor space in the room considering the home's sizeable footprint, but maybe the pools are enough of a distraction for guests to overlook the dinky accommodations.
The size of this guest room is particularly interesting given the primary suite's bathroom, which must be seen to be believed.
A beigely beautiful bathroom.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
You can't tell me you wouldn't rather live in this bathroom than in that guest room. It's marble on marble with sunlight and gold accents and a walk-in-shower, with the square footage of a particularly generous downtown studio. If you ignore the boring ceiling lights and appreciate that random monitor in the middle-left of the photo, this bathroom could be a beautiful place to raise a family of four.
I know you've been waiting for the beach views, but let's take a second to appreciate possibly the most... interesting feature about this massive home. Across the perfectly manicured grass lawn lies a colonnade looking out over the water.
A confusingly beachside colonnade with a pool inside it.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
It's giving Greco-Roman villa with a side of- wait. Wait a minute. Is that a pool?
A closer view of the colonnade, pool and beach.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
Why is there a small pool hanging over the natural water? This is a question only the 1970s can answer for you. If you've ever wanted to relax in a chlorinated rectangle while looking out at Laval's beautiful brownish water, this mansion is the perfect place for you to invest more money than most people will see in their lifetimes.
$10.5 Million Mansion in Laval
An aerial view of the mansion.
Address: 489 Rue les Érables, Laval (Laval-sur-le-Lac)