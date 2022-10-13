This Rink-Diculous $10-Million Westmount Home Includes An Indoor Skating Room (PHOTOS)
The views are pretty wild.
In a housing market populated by high prices and low buying capacity for the average person, a particularly generous soul might start to worry about those lucky few trying to sell a high-ticket home. It must be hard to sell a $9.9 million dollar mansion in this economy, right?
But studies seem to show that wealthier people with expensive houses are mostly protected from the whims of the market. That's good news for the sellers of this opulent home in Westmount, which features 26 rooms and a square footage approaching 10,000.
That's already impressive, but what really sells this home are the views.
Believe it or not, this expansive balcony view is one of the less striking vantage points this mansion has to offer.
Peer into your neighbours' homes with this balcony view.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
As you enter the massive space, the sweeping curves of the home's facade begin to show their purpose. In the large, open dining and entertaining area on the second floor, the windows look out over rooftops and trees.
If you look to the right of this photo, you may notice three towering metal doors.
Entertaining and dining space with a light view. Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
Those are two full-size, high-end fridges the likes of which you might see in a restaurant, next to an equally large freezer. Any buyer's personal chef would have a field day with this equipment, because obviously if you're living here you'll be too busy staring slack-jawed out the windows to get any "cooking" done.
The chef-ready kitchen.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
Seen in its full glory, the kitchen has a large stove range and a robust island with a built-in sink! We love an extra sink. You might be understandably nervous about the lack of obvious pantry space, but it seems the nook to the right holds additional storage.
Once you've had your fill of caviar and gold leaf and lobster (which used to be peasant food, I'll have you know), it may be time to enter the refrigerated wine cellar, to grab a crisp bottle of...
The home's refrigerated wine cellar.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
...White Claw?
At this point, you may be wondering where the hockey rink is. To that I say: patience is a virtue. In the meantime, here's the full glory of the third-floor view.
The view from the third floor living/dining area.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
The wealthy need bathrooms just like the rest of us, but many of the six spread throughout this home suffer from anticlimactic toilet disorder (patent pending). Just look at this state-of-the-art rain shower! Let it fill you with comfort and joy.
But then, your eyes fall to the left. Right next to your perfect shower there's a regular toilet, just sitting there cutting through the blissful aura of wealth and comfort.
A bathroom in the home, one of six.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
The bedrooms attached to these curious bathrooms don't offer much beyond the excellent view, but they seem perfectly inhabitable. There's a room on the second floor, though, that you've been waiting to see. Prepare for: the hockey rink.
The glorious indoor hockey rink.Courtesy of Joseph Montanaro
Here she is and isn't she something. With a floor made of synthetic ice connected to a training room and another balcony, this functional yet extravagant room feels rather gloomy in photos. Someone's precious little rockstar will have a blast training here, I'm sure.
This Westmount home is currently up for sale. If you'd like to make an offer (stop laughing), contact Joseph Montanaro at RE/MAX.