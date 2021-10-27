quebec houses for sale
This Quebec Mansion Is For Rent & The Cinema (!) Is Probably Bigger Than Your Apartment

It has a garage that doubles as a mini club.

ARCHIMED360 Studio | Courtesy of @brokeredbyjosh | Instagram

An "iconic" Quebec home is available to rent in Estérel — for a modest $30,000 per month. The 1961 mansion on the shore of Lac du Nord was designed by famed architect Roger D'Astous, the same man behind the design of Montreal's Olympic Village towers.

The 16-room mid-century marvel has six bedrooms and an enormous dual garage and party room.

And sweeping views of the lake abound throughout.

ARCHIMED360 Studio | Courtesy of Josh Jagermann – BROKEREDBYJOSH Real Estate

Broker Josh Jagermann of BROKEREDBYJOSH Real Estate (@brokeredbyjosh on Instagram) describes the main living area, a wide-open kitchen, dining area and sitting space, as both big enough to host parties and "cozy enough to enjoy intimate evenings by the fire" after skiing at a Laurentides resort or snowmobiling on nearby trails.

ARCHIMED360 Studio | Courtesy of Josh Jagermann – BROKEREDBYJOSH Real Estate

Five of the home's bedrooms (each with its own bathroom, by the way) are on the ground floor.

The owner's suite, meanwhile, occupies the entirety of the second floor.

In total, Jagermann says, there's sleeping space for 20 people.

ARCHIMED360 Studio | Courtesy of Josh Jagermann – BROKEREDBYJOSH Real Estate

The highlight might be the entertainment spaces, including that expansive four-car garage/party room, a home movie theatre and an outdoor hot tub with its own t.v.

Oh, and there's a 500-bottle wine cellar.

ARCHIMED360 Studio | Courtesy of Josh Jagermann – BROKEREDBYJOSH Real Estate


ARCHIMED360 Studio | Courtesy of Josh Jagermann – BROKEREDBYJOSH Real Estate

ARCHIMED360 Studio | Courtesy of Josh Jagermann – BROKEREDBYJOSH Real Estate

A video tour of the house shows all its splendours.

A Quebec Architectural Icon | 6 Ave. des Amiraux | Designed by Roger D'Astous www.youtube.com

Get all the details below.

Estérel Mansion For Rent

ARCHIMED360 Studio | Courtesy of Josh Jagermann – BROKEREDBYJOSH Real Estate

Price: $30,000/month, minimum of four months

Where: 6, avenue des Amiraux, Estérel, QC

