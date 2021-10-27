This Quebec Mansion Is For Rent & The Cinema (!) Is Probably Bigger Than Your Apartment
It has a garage that doubles as a mini club.
An "iconic" Quebec home is available to rent in Estérel — for a modest $30,000 per month. The 1961 mansion on the shore of Lac du Nord was designed by famed architect Roger D'Astous, the same man behind the design of Montreal's Olympic Village towers.
The 16-room mid-century marvel has six bedrooms and an enormous dual garage and party room.
And sweeping views of the lake abound throughout.
Broker Josh Jagermann of BROKEREDBYJOSH Real Estate (@brokeredbyjosh on Instagram) describes the main living area, a wide-open kitchen, dining area and sitting space, as both big enough to host parties and "cozy enough to enjoy intimate evenings by the fire" after skiing at a Laurentides resort or snowmobiling on nearby trails.
Five of the home's bedrooms (each with its own bathroom, by the way) are on the ground floor.
The owner's suite, meanwhile, occupies the entirety of the second floor.
In total, Jagermann says, there's sleeping space for 20 people.
The highlight might be the entertainment spaces, including that expansive four-car garage/party room, a home movie theatre and an outdoor hot tub with its own t.v.
Oh, and there's a 500-bottle wine cellar.
A video tour of the house shows all its splendours.
Get all the details below.
Estérel Mansion For Rent
Price: $30,000/month, minimum of four months
Where: 6, avenue des Amiraux, Estérel, QC
