This Tiny Quebec Home For Sale Hides A Chic Modern Interior & It's Only $249,000 (PHOTOS)

That living room looks extra cozy.

Dany St-Arnaud | RE/MAX Québec, Dany St-Arnaud | RE/MAX Québec

Located in the municipality of Saint-Maurice and built in 1875, this old Quebec home for sale has rustic appeal on the outside but screams farmhouse chic on the inside.

The modern interior is full of surprises. Once inside, you'll notice the kitchen's colourful tiles and modern appliances create a clean, contemporary look, while exposed timber offers old-world charm.

The cozy living room offers incredible countryside views, while a creatively decorated staircase area will take you on a walk through the woods.

The beautifully tiled bathroom comes with a modern-style bathtub, shower and other decorative flourishes. Three bedrooms and an office area on the second floor complete the design.

The home sits on 26,798 square feet of property and has been meticulously renovated and restored. It comes with four bedrooms, a lovely kitchen, a large bathroom and two living rooms, real estate broker Dany St-Arnaud told MTL Blog.

Best of all, the house is practically a steal at the $249,000 asking price.

Rustic Chic Tiny Quebec Home For Sale

Price: 249,000

What: A little Quebec cottage built in 1875 and completely renovated with modern style and amenities.

Address: 2781, rang Sainte-Marguerite, Saint-Maurice, QC

