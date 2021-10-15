This Tiny Quebec Home For Sale Hides A Chic Modern Interior & It's Only $249,000 (PHOTOS)
That living room looks extra cozy.
Located in the municipality of Saint-Maurice and built in 1875, this old Quebec home for sale has rustic appeal on the outside but screams farmhouse chic on the inside.
Dany St-Arnaud | RE/MAX Québec
The modern interior is full of surprises. Once inside, you'll notice the kitchen's colourful tiles and modern appliances create a clean, contemporary look, while exposed timber offers old-world charm.
Dany St-Arnaud | RE/MAX Québec
The cozy living room offers incredible countryside views, while a creatively decorated staircase area will take you on a walk through the woods.
Dany St-Arnaud | RE/MAX Québec
The beautifully tiled bathroom comes with a modern-style bathtub, shower and other decorative flourishes. Three bedrooms and an office area on the second floor complete the design.
Dany St-Arnaud | RE/MAX Québec
Dany St-Arnaud | RE/MAX Québec
The home sits on 26,798 square feet of property and has been meticulously renovated and restored. It comes with four bedrooms, a lovely kitchen, a large bathroom and two living rooms, real estate broker Dany St-Arnaud told MTL Blog.
Dany St-Arnaud | RE/MAX Québec
Best of all, the house is practically a steal at the $249,000 asking price.
Dany St-Arnaud | RE/MAX Québec
Get all the details below.
Rustic Chic Tiny Quebec Home For Sale
Dany St-Arnaud | RE/MAX Québec
Price: 249,000
What: A little Quebec cottage built in 1875 and completely renovated with modern style and amenities.
Address: 2781, rang Sainte-Marguerite, Saint-Maurice, QC