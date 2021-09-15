montreal houses for sale
A Condo Is For Sale In This Iconic Montreal Building That Looks Like A Castle (PHOTOS)

Peek inside THAT building at the top of The Boulevard!

A condo is for sale in The Trafalgar and — even if you don't know this iconic Montreal building by name — you've probably passed by it.

It's located at the top of The Boulevard on Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges, right across from the mountain and the Montreal General Hospital. If you've ever driven along Avenue Doctor Penfield or Rue Mcdougall, you'll surely recognize it because it looks a lot like a castle.

Now, thanks to a real estate listing by Christina Miller Group, you can actually peek inside!

This particular unit, listed at $859,000, features two bedrooms plus a den and two bathrooms, spread across 1,924 square feet.

The condo has a renovated eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors throughout and unique architectural details, such as crown mouldings and arched doorways.

The new owner will also get access to a rooftop terrasse, an on-site superintendent and guest parking in the courtyard.

The building has actually been designated as "Heritage/Historic," according to the listing, so you'd be living inside a slice of history!

Another unit in the building — a penthouse — is also for sale, asking almost $3 million so you can check out that listing from Yael Levy, too, to compare and contrast.

Condo For Sale In 'The Trafalgar'

Price: $859,000

Address: 3982, ch. de la Côte-des-Neiges #A44, Montreal, QC

Description: This prestigious heritage property mixes classic architectural details with luxurious modern touches.

View Here

