This Quebec Resort Was Ranked Among The Best In Canada & It’s Only 90 Mins From Montreal
Did someone say staycation?
While international travel is much less stressful now that Canada has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, many may still want to look for ways to vacation right here in Quebec — and we've got the perfect place to do just that. Quebec's Fairmont Tremblant resort located in Mont-Tremblant was recently named one of the best spots in all of Canada and this stunning location is only 90 minutes from Montreal.
Condé Nast Traveler released its annual Readers' Choice Awards and Fairmont Tremblant landed in the sixth spot when it comes to the best of the best resorts in Canada. In fact, it's the only Quebec destination that made the list.
Fairmont Tremblant scored a total of 93.14 points, with the resort's ski slopes, remarkable fall foliage and summer hikes highlighted as a few of the hotel's most noteworthy features. The resort landed in ninth last year with a score of 90.92 — so Fairmont Tremblant is definitely doing something right.
"Perfectly located at the foot of the majestic Tremblant peaks, Fairmont Tremblant resort is the best destination for a balanced combination of relaxation and adventure, creating memories for couples, families and singles to cherish for a lifetime," the resort boasts on its website.
So, who did Fairmont Tremblant beat out? Here's the full list of the 2022 winners of the Top 10 Resorts in Canada:
- Nita Lake Lodge — Whistler, BC
- Four Seasons Resort & Residences Whistler — Whistler, BC
- Fairmont Banff Springs — Banff, Alberta
- Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre — Whistler, BC
- Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge — Jasper, Alberta
- Fairmont Tremblant — Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
- Fairmont Chateau Whistler — Whistler, BC
- Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise — Lake Louise, Alberta
- Fairmont Hot Springs Resort — Fairmont, BC
- Cabot Cape Breton — Inverness, Nova Scotia