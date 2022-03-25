You Can Rent This New Super Dome In Mont-Tremblant For The Ultimate Glamping Experience
There's no better way to sleep under the stars! ✨
As Montreal officially enters spring, there's no better time to take in the longer and warmer days than by going on a weekend getaway with some stunning views. The Bel Air Hotel in Mont-Tremblant just might be a spot worth checking out if you really wanna take things to the next level. Located only two hours from Montreal, you can sleep under the stars in the fairytale-like hotel's newest Super Dome.
Super Dome at Bel Air HotelBel Air Hotel Tremblant
The Super Dome is the hotel's newest feature introduced last fall and comes in at 700 square feet. The fully-equipped space is the perfect way to be one with nature, rekindle that flame, or escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
Inside the Super DomeBel Air Hotel Tremblant
With large windows providing spectacular views of the surrounding forest, you can take in all that the Super Dome has to offer, including your very own private spa directly outside on the terrace.
Guests can relax and rejuvenate in this gorgeous space which includes a bathroom, a bathtub, a fully equipped kitchenette, and a dining table, where you can enjoy delish meals during your stay. On the deck, you'll also find a barbecue grill for firing up something yum all year round.
Inside the Super DomeBel Air Hotel Tremblant
The Super Dome fits up to two people, with its bedroom offering up a king-sized bed that looks so comfy you just might get the best sleep of your life.
Super luxury dome rentals at Bel Air Resort Hotel in Mont TremblantBel Air Tremblant Chalet Rentals | YouTube
In addition to your own private hot tub, you can feel even more restored in your private Finnish sauna — talk about getting in that much-needed R&R.
When the evenings roll around, you can then sit by the gas fireplace and wine down, maybe even with some wine, maybe.
The hotel is also located within walking distance of many stores and amenities, including a grocery store, sushi restaurants, and the resort bistro.
The Bel Air Hotel Resort is also less than 10 minutes from the Mont-Tremblant village, where you can take in all that this destination has to offer.
Bel Air Hotel — Super Dome
Price: Starting at $450 a night
Address: 80, rue des Sept Sommets, Mont-Tremblant, QC
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.